Power Up Partners With M&T Bank Stadium to Give Fans a Charge

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

M&T Bank Stadium Case Study: Create Exceptional Fan Experiences

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Power Up officially announced their partnership with M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens. This partnership will help football fans and event-goers keep their mobile devices fully charged, allowing them to access mobile ticketing and concessions and stay connected to the moments that matter throughout their visit to the stadium.  

“We’re excited for our partnership with M&T Bank Stadium. Before Power Up, fans had extremely limited access to power. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, mobile payments and ticketing have become essential safety measures. We look forward to continuing to aid in contactless efforts, as well as enhancing the overall fan experience at M&T Bank Stadium and other venues throughout the country,” said Scott Calhoun, Co-Founder at Power Up.

As we continue to improve the technology at M&T Bank Stadium, mobile devices remain an essential part of the guest experience. To support this, we purchased charging stations, tables, and portable banks from Power Up and we have been thrilled with the positive feedback we have received from our fans. 

– Rich Tamayo, Senior VP Stadium Operations & Guest Experience, Baltimore Ravens 

M&T Bank Stadium had limited space, power, and they needed a charging solution that would work both indoors and outdoors. Power Up was able to provide branded charging solutions that met their space and power requirements, including:

  • 40 power banks in outdoor tent suites and gates to charge dead phones to retrieve digital tickets
  • 10 charging lockers (four on the lower-level concourse, two on the club level, and four on the upper-level concourse)
  • 16 high-top charging tables with batteries (16 on the Miller Lite, McCormick, Truly flight decks and club level)
  • UVC 52 Bay Charging Cart (used for sanitizing/charging surface tablets on the field, two-way radios and microphones/headsets)

For Case Study, visit https://www.powerupconnect.com

About Power Up: Power Up, a Barcoding, Inc. company, is headquartered in Baltimore, MD, and manufactures all of its products in Baltimore. Power Up is the only charging company with proprietary smart charging technology and was the first company to build and sell public device charging kiosks in the United States. Since its inception in 2007, Power Up has powered millions of devices worldwide. 

About M&T Bank Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium that’s home to the Baltimore Ravens. Completed in 1998, the stadium features a capacity of 71,008 fans, including 128 suites and 8,196 club seats.

Contact

Scott Calhoun

410-394-5500 x102

scott.calhoun@PowerUpConnect.com

Richard Tamayo

Senior VP Stadium Operations & Guest Experience

Baltimore Ravens

O:410.230.8026 C:321.663.0848 

