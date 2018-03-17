Powerball jackpot climbs to $455 million for Saturday drawing

(Reuters) – An estimated $455 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs on Saturday evening, one of the biggest in the multi-state U.S. lottery’s history, after 19 straight drawings failed to produce a grand prize winner.
