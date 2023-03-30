North Reading, MA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Powerdyne International, Inc. (Ticker: PWDY) announced today that it has completed all the regulatory requirements and has resumed trading again under the ticker symbol PWDY.

Powerdyne’s CEO, Mr. James O’Rourke stated, “with the company back up trading, and combined with the company’s latest acquisition now puts Powerdyne in an excellent position for future growth and expansion in the industrial robotics industry. The Company will have more exciting news and shareholder updates in the coming days and weeks.”

About Powerdyne International, Inc.

Powerdyne International, Inc. ( www.Powerdyneinternational.com ) now consists of two wholly owned subsidiaries CM Technology LLC and Frame One LLC. CM Technology is a New England-based motor manufacturer which has been in business for over 19 years. CM Technology specializes in the design and custom building of industrial servomotors both brush and brushless motor designs. CM Tech’s current market focus is on the niche motor demands for low volume, high-quality cost-effective motors which are primarily used in industrial robotics for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The motors that CM Tech currently has in production primarily provide the X, Y, and Z axis articulation in factory automation robots.

Frame One LLC is a custom picture framing shop located in North Reading, MA. Frame One has been in business since 2006 and brings with it a strong client base consisting of local schools, colleges, artist guilds, artists, interior decorators/designers, museums, photographers, art galleries and theaters.

For more information on Powerdyne International go to: www.Powerdyneinternational.com

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations about its future plans and performance, including statements concerning the impact of marketing strategies, new product introductions and innovation, deliveries of product, sales, earnings and margins. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates which could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Contact

Powerdyne International, Inc.

info@powerdyneinternational.com