Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / PowerFleet Adjusts Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call to Monday, August 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

PowerFleet Adjusts Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call to Monday, August 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader of Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations, has adjusted the timing of its second quarter conference call from Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to Monday, August 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time). Financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

PowerFleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Monday, August 8, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll Free: (877) 524-8416
International: +1 (412) 902-1028

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com.

About PowerFleet
PowerFleet® Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of subscription-based wireless solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations. PowerFleet’s patented technologies are the proven solution for organizations that must monitor and analyze their assets to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. PowerFleet’s global headquarters are in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with additional offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

PowerFleet Investor Contact 
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
PWFL@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

PowerFleet Media Contact
Calen McGee
powerfleet@n6a.com
(908) 461-0266

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.