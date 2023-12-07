Latest nonfiction release by Palmetto Publishing exposes a tragic period of history through the story of one girl who triumphed over cruelty

Charleston, SC, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Eugenics movement is a dark and little-known corner of American history. Begun in the early twentieth century and continuing throughout the Great Depression, the movement aimed to sterilize those with traits deemed genetically undesirable. This tragic philosophy impacted the lives of many, including children.

Dr. Lynn Phillips presents Maggie: Trapped in the School for the Feeble Minded as a narrative retelling of a true story born from this period. Crafted with precise, carefully guided research, including an extensive interview of the titular character, Maggie recounts how a perfectly normal six-year-old girl was abandoned by her family, then mistakenly placed in a facility for children with intellectual disabilities and remained a captive for the next fifty years of her life. These facilities were known for their deplorable conditions, and Maggie’s experience included inhumane treatment, cruelty, and medical sterilization when she was only thirteen. Despite these horrific events, Maggie expressed a powerfully strong resilience. Her story is a testament to the indomitable human spirit, and to the ability of young people to prevail against all odds.

Maggie inspires readers to tap deeply into empathy, and to reflect on the dark places culture can reach. The book is an essential read for students of Dust Bowl history and the Great Depression, and for those who need a reminder that even the most terrible of circumstances can be overcome.

About the Author:

Dr. Lynn Phillips is a writer, creator, retired anesthesiologist with experience as a keynote speaker, poet, film actor, rodeo announcer and radio program host, among many other trades. He performed alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Willem Dafoe in White Sands, and his radio program, “A Nickel’s Worth of Free Advice,” was awarded Best Feature of the Year by the Oklahoma Broadcasting Association. His work is known for its clever prose, its meticulous research, and its excellence in craft. Phillips was married to his wife, Sally, for forty-three years. They raised three wonderful children together, and they also have one granddaughter. Phillips currently lives with his pack of dogs in Enid, Oklahoma.

