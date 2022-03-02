Powerful Crypto Miners at Promo offer 3 plus 1

New york, NY, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After taking the crypto space by storm over the last few months, BITMANU has just launched a Buy 3 Get 1 Free special offer for its rapidly expanding pool of customers. This lucrative promotional campaign will be available through the company’s website until 10 April.

BITMANU recently stormed into the market with its three extremely powerful mining rigs. Within a very short time-span, it’s BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners have become the most preferred choice for many seasoned mining experts as well as small time mining enthusiasts. BITMANU’s quick rise to fame can be attributed to the high hash rate of its mining rigs.

BM1: Bitcoin 380 TH/s, Litecoin 40 GH/s, Ethereum 2.5 GH/s, Monero 3 MH/s

BM2: Bitcoin 610 TH/s, Litecoin 64 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, Monero 5 MH/s

BM Pro: Bitcoin 1950 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 13 GH/s, Monero 16 MH/s

Intriguingly, in spite of delivering incomparable hash rates, BITMANU miners consume moderate amounts of power. This deadly combination has helped these products build an identity as the most profitable rigs available on the market right now.

BM1: Bitcoin ($3k), Litecoin ($4k), Ethereum ($5k), and Monero ($6k).

BM2: Bitcoin ($6k), Litecoin ($7k), Ethereum ($7.5k), and Monero ($9k).

BM Pro: Bitcoin ($18k), Litecoin ($20k), Ethereum ($22k), and Monero ($27k).

As a result of extraordinarily high ROI, most of the BITMANU customers have been able to start making profits within a month. This is true not only for the technology savvy mining experts, but also for common users without any previous mining experience. “Our Buy 3 Get 1 Free offer is a token of appreciation for all the support you have shown for us,” said Daniel Hansen, CEO of BITMANU S.A.

To find out more, please visit https://bitmanu.com

About BITMANU: BITMANU is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.

CONTACT: Richard Blainey richard -at- backlinksguru.com