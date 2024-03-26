Empowering IT Administrator with a Powerful Solution to Combat Downtime and Disasters for Critical Enterprise Applications

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced the latest version of SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux featuring a new Web Management Console that simplifies the way IT administrators deploy and manage high availability clusters used to protect critical applications such as SAP, HANA, Oracle and others from downtime and disasters.

In today’s tech-driven landscape, organizations increasingly rely on enterprise-class applications, databases and ERPs such as SAP, HANA and Oracle. The demand for robust high availability and disaster recovery (HA/DR) solutions has become paramount. However, many organizations lack in-house IT resources with the specialized skills necessary to manage complex scripting and manual interventions required by these environments. Even a momentary lapse in system functionality can result in significant financial costs and reputational damage. Consequently, companies are seeking innovative technologies that offer protection without requiring advanced IT expertise. The introduction of the SIOS LifeKeeper Web Management Console marks a pivotal moment in the pursuit of simpler, more comprehensive application HA/DR.

Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology, emphasized the transformative potential of the latest LifeKeeper release, “The new SIOS LifeKeeper Web Management Console is the first step in realizing our vision of empowering IT administrators with simple, holistic application HA/DR. It lays the groundwork for future innovations that will dramatically improve the way companies implement and manage HA/DR.”

In a recent analysis, Futurum Group highlighted the risks posed by the lack of automation and the resultant troubleshooting inefficiencies in HA/DR environments. “The manual and variability of disaster recovery across cloud availability zones and regions poses a significant risk,” noted Camberley Bates, Vice President & Practice Lead, Futurum Group. “Troubleshooting inefficiencies exacerbate the situation, with the root cause of issues difficult to ascertain, making resolution challenging. Consequently, IT teams find themselves firefighting. SIOS’ design brings simplicity and automation to this environment, resulting in higher reliability and cost efficiency that drives measurable higher availability.”

SIOS’ automated approach promises to fundamentally change the landscape of HA/DR, offering unparalleled simplicity, reliability and cost efficiency. By empowering IT administrators with intuitive tools and cutting-edge technology, the SIOS LifeKeeper Web Management Console represents a significant step forward in safeguarding critical enterprise systems against downtime and disasters.

The new LifeKeeper Web Management Console (LKWMC) in SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux features:

Enhanced Ease-of-Use : System administrators gain simplified processes and intuitive interfaces save time and reduce errors in configuration and ongoing management, particularly in cloud environments;

: System administrators gain simplified processes and intuitive interfaces save time and reduce errors in configuration and ongoing management, particularly in cloud environments; Set up Progress Tracking : Enables administrators to monitor the installation process in real-time for seamless, error-free deployment;

: Enables administrators to monitor the installation process in real-time for seamless, error-free deployment; Self-Help “Information Cues”: Intuitive cues offer self-help functionality for key system features, simplifying configuration and management;

Intuitive cues offer self-help functionality for key system features, simplifying configuration and management; Self-Contained Solution : A self-contained system simplifies the deployment process and reduces maintenance overhead; Eliminates the need for Java or X Window System installation on the server;

: A self-contained system simplifies the deployment process and reduces maintenance overhead; Eliminates the need for Java or X Window System installation on the server; Language Localization : With support initially available in both Japanese and English, language localization caters to a diverse global user base;

: With support initially available in both Japanese and English, language localization caters to a diverse global user base; Simplified Firewall Management : Requiring only 2 TCP ports, enhances security without compromising accessibility;

: Requiring only 2 TCP ports, enhances security without compromising accessibility; Responsive Design : Seamless access and functionality across a range of devices, including tablets and smartphones; and

: Seamless access and functionality across a range of devices, including tablets and smartphones; and Broader Support: Support for leading platforms, operating systems, and enhanced SAP integration, for unparalleled versatility and compatibility.

“Complex application environments are often designed and configured by IT architects with specialized skills, but it’s the generalist IT administrators who are left to handle the ongoing management and maintenance,” explained Margaret Hoagland, Vice President of Global Marketing, SIOS Technology. “By simplifying and enhancing high availability/disaster recovery (HA/DR) solutions, SIOS is empowering these generalist IT administrators to effectively manage and maintain complex application environments, eliminating the need for IT architects with specialized, costly skills.”

SIOS is committed to offering support for a wide array of applications, platforms and environments, ensuring application availability across various systems. SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux version 9.8.1 adds:

Support for latest operating system releases:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.3, 8.9

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 SP5

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) compatible OS Oracle Linux 9.3, 9.2, 8.9, 8.8 Rocky Linux 9.3, 9.2, 9.1, 8.9, 8.8 Miracle Linux 9.2, 8.8



Support for additional Application / Database versions:

SAP S/4HANA 2023

WebSphere MQ v9.3.4, 9.3.3, 9.3.2

PostgreSQL v16

EnterpriseDB v15, v16

Fujitsu Enterprise Postgres v15, v15 SP1, v15 SP2

PowerGres V15

MariaDB v10.11, 10.3

Support operating system versions built for enhanced SAP support / SAP ARK:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3, 9.2, 9.1, 9.0, 8.9, 8.8, 8.7

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 SP5

New SIOS LifeKeeper SAP HANA Application Recovery Kit

Red Hat Linux 8.8

Availability:

SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux version 9.8.1 is immediately available. More information can be found here.

