Breaking News
Home / Top News / PowerPlan Announces Strategic Partnership with EAMS Group

PowerPlan Announces Strategic Partnership with EAMS Group

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PowerPlan, a leading provider of strategic corporate performance software, and EAMS Group, a global leader in the provision of enterprise asset and safety management services and solutions and digital transformation announce their joint partnership.

EAMS Group is recognized by IBM® through their contribution to their EAM Maximo product roadmap as the Development Partner for Transportation, Infrastructure and Aviation Sectors as well as a Design Authority and IoT Platform partner across all industries and winning the IBM global award for IoT and Cognitive.

“Providing clients Industry solutions that align with ISO 55000 and that incorporate asset information models, leading specific industry processes and reporting and business intelligence on both mobile and desktop to enable customers to gain immediate value and a framework to digitally transform is fundamental to organizational success,” said Andrew Evans, Chief Executive Officer EAMS Group. “Partnering with PowerPlan will provide further advantages for our clients to gain an integrated view of their assets health with comprehensive pre-configured reporting and best in class scenario planning to maximize spend and minimize risk.”

“We are extremely pleased to announce our partnership with EAMS Group. We believe their thought leadership in enterprise asset management combined with our integrated Asset Management Planning solution delivers the strategic and operational value our customers are looking for to better understand and optimize the potential of their asset portfolio,” said Mark Stevens, PowerPlan Sales and Operations Director for EMEA.

PowerPlan’s Asset Management Planning suite and  the EAMS Groups Industry Solutions based upon IBM® Maximo® provide a complete view of your assets’ health, giving you the detailed information you need to comply with standards such as ISO 55000 across Europe and Australia, MAP-21 legislation and EPA Consent decrees in the U.S. and requirements for funding purposes across the globe.

To learn more about PowerPlan’s Asset Management Planning solution, visit https://powerplan.com/solutions/asset-management-planning-suite.

For information about EAMS Group and its services, visit http://www.eams-group.com/.

About PowerPlan

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization – empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall corporate performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.powerplan.com.

About EAMS Group

EAMS Group is one of the world’s most respected Enterprise Asset Management companies. Working in partnership with clients to embark on their Digital Transformation to meet and exceed their strategic objectives, delivering sustainability through new technologies, engineering and asset management.
For more information on recent programmes, solutions, products, services and thought leadership visit www.eams-group.com

For more information, contact:
Tiffany Smith
678-223-2711
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.