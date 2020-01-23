Breaking News
Home / Top News / PowerReviews Appoints Perry Marchant as Chief Technology Officer

PowerReviews Appoints Perry Marchant as Chief Technology Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Perry Marchant

Perry Marchant PowerReviews CTO

Perry Marchant PowerReviews CTO

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PowerReviews, a software and data company powering the authentic voice of the customer for brands and retailers, today announced the appointment of Perry Marchant as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Marchant, who previously served as CTO of Sphera and VP of Engineering for Relativity, will oversee the continued growth of PowerReviews’ engineering, product operations and data teams, helping to define and create innovative solutions for customers.

Marchant brings more than 25 years of software development experience, including 10 years of managing engineering teams in building consumer and enterprise products to his new role at PowerReviews. He also will join the company’s senior leadership team, reporting directly to Matt Moog, CEO of PowerReviews.

“During the course of our search, we talked to some of the best CTOs in Chicago and across the nation,” said Moog. “In the end, we found Perry to be an excellent leader and someone who will help build a strong engineering and product culture focused on innovation. Perry will play an important role in the overall operations and strategy of PowerReviews. He brings a proven track record as a technology leader and innovator, and he embodies our values of transparency, accountability, learning, collaboration and celebration.”

In addition to his role at Sphera, a global provider of integrated risk management software, Marchant served as vice president of engineering for Relativity, an eDiscovery software solution, where he was focused on the company’s transformation to a SaaS-based platform and led the growth of the engineering team from 20 to 400 engineers.

“I’m excited to join a Chicago-based company that is creating innovative products that improve the product and customer experience across the customer journey,” said Marchant. “PowerReviews’ solutions are well-positioned to help customers address today’s trends and drive sales.”

Marchant will be based in PowerReviews’ Chicago office headquarters, and also enjoys making bread from scratch and sailing, which he aspires to do on Lake Michigan.

About PowerReviews
PowerReviews is a software and data company that works with 1,500+ leading brands and retailers to bring authenticity and transparency to commerce. We collect and manage customer-generated content to improve the product and customer experience across the customer journey. PowerReviews is known for innovation, consultative partnership, actionable insights, supported by our open platform and approach. We help brands succeed by harnessing the authentic voice of the customer to drive sales and brand advocacy.

Contact:
Leila Goldberg
[email protected]
847-452-7093

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b7d3cdb-e34d-45a6-9f23-47ae43a75193

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.