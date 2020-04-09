PowerReviews Helping Shure On Road to Become Most Trusted Audio Brand Worldwide

Shure Solicits and Showcases Customer Endorsements Leveraging PowerReviews Technology to Accelerate Buyer Journey

CHICAGO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shure Incorporated today reveals how it has, over the last year, been leveraging PowerReviews’ ratings & reviews and social curation technologies to spearhead a comprehensive website redesign, fuel product development, broadly showcase its offerings and generate exceptional customer engagement.

Shure, a leading global manufacturer of microphones, headphones and audio electronics, has now captured more than 700 reviews of its products with an average star rating of 4.6 and 1,200 customer images on its social channels using PowerReviews software.

Also leveraging the PowerReviews platform, this content is then showcased across the company’s own digital properties and other critical ecommerce platforms where consumers can buy its product offerings. This provides outstanding and authentic endorsement from existing customers to buyers as they enter the later stages of their customer journey.

Jason Walker, Senior Manager, Digital Marketing at Shure, comments, “Our users are more than just customers; they’re a passionate community of fans. Reviews have helped us tap into our community and given us insight on how they perceive our brand.

“After we started working with PowerReviews, it’s been like opening a door on a whole new fan community. We’re able to highlight real customers using our products in a variety of places and circumstances, which we simply wouldn’t have been able to leverage without PowerReviews.”

Saarah Shaikh, Senior Director of Customer Success at PowerReviews, said:

“We are delighted to deliver so much value to and help a company as outstanding as Shure deliver superior experiences to its customers, showcase these to potential buyers and generally help it execute on its mission of being ‘the most trusted audio brand worldwide.’”

Walker says: “Since partnering with PowerReviews, our entire organization has seen the value of reviews and how they’ve enabled us to connect with our customers. From communicating to creating to listening, our products play a role in our customers’ passions. PowerReviews has given us the ability to facilitate and leverage their excitement and amplify it to our audience.”

This information is taken from a newly-published case study, which can be accessed on the PowerReviews website here .

ABOUT POWERREVIEWS

PowerReviews ( PowerReviews.com ) is a software and data company that works with 1000+ leading brands and retailers to bring authenticity and transparency to commerce. The PowerReviews Customer Content Platform has three solutions that help our customers collect and manage customer-generated content to improve the product and customer experience across the customer journey. We help clients meet the evolving need for social proof, accelerating the path to purchase and brand advocacy.

PowerReviews is known for innovation, consultative partnership, and actionable insights, supported by our open platform and approach. Our dedicated team of experts provides thoughtful analysis and turn-key service. PowerReviews is headquartered in Chicago, IL, USA.

ABOUT SHURE INCORPORATED

Shure ( www.shure.com ) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. It makes microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. It has over 30 global locations which include corporate locations, manufacturing plants, distribution facilities, and engineering hubs. Its mission is to “be the most trusted audio brand worldwide”.