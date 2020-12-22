Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / PowerTest 2021: It’s Time to Reconnect

PowerTest 2021: It’s Time to Reconnect

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

PowerTest 2021 will be held March 8-12 in Orlando, Florida, with on-site safety measures and virtual PowerTest TV options for attendees

PORTAGE, Mich., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – announces PowerTest 2021. This year attendees will reconnect in person in Orlando, Florida, and virtually via PowerTest TV. Held on March 8-12, 2021, PowerTest will keep attendee safety at the forefront of the in-person event.

“NETA is looking forward to reconnecting at PowerTest 2021. PowerTest is well-known for peer-to-peer networking, quality educational opportunities, cutting-edge technologies, and showcasing the latest industry trends. Additionally, this year offers the perfect opportunity to both learn and fulfill certification requirements, whether in-person or online,” says Conference Committee Chair Ron Widup of Shermco Industries.

PowerTest attendees can look forward to educational sessions led by industry leaders, including a keynote address from Dr. Todd Conklin. Conklin, Senior Advisor for Organizational and Safety Culture at Los Alamos National Laboratory, will speak on the relationship between the workers in the field and the organization’s systems, processes, and programs.

Brand new this year, PowerTest will offer virtual attendance through PowerTest TV. Attendees can join PowerTest 2021 via PowerTest TV from anywhere in the world, affording an opportunity for all to stay up to date on the latest in electrical maintenance and safety. As an added bonus, certification requirements may be completed online as well.

As the premier electrical maintenance and safety conference, PowerTest takes safety measures seriously. In partnership with the event’s world-class venue, Rosen Shingle Creek, PowerTest will implement strict safety protocols for in-person attendees, including self-assessed health screenings, mandatory face coverings, event-wide physical distancing, and daily temperature screening.

Early Bird pricing is available through January 31, 2021, and offers registrants $100 off. To learn more or to register for PowerTest 2021, visit PowerTest.org.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies composed of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Contact: Laura McDonald
NETA —InterNational Electrical Testing Association
Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.