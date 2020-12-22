PowerTest 2021: It’s Time to Reconnect

PowerTest 2021 will be held March 8-12 in Orlando, Florida, with on-site safety measures and virtual PowerTest TV options for attendees

PORTAGE, Mich., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – announces PowerTest 2021. This year attendees will reconnect in person in Orlando, Florida, and virtually via PowerTest TV. Held on March 8-12, 2021, PowerTest will keep attendee safety at the forefront of the in-person event.

“NETA is looking forward to reconnecting at PowerTest 2021. PowerTest is well-known for peer-to-peer networking, quality educational opportunities, cutting-edge technologies, and showcasing the latest industry trends. Additionally, this year offers the perfect opportunity to both learn and fulfill certification requirements, whether in-person or online,” says Conference Committee Chair Ron Widup of Shermco Industries.

PowerTest attendees can look forward to educational sessions led by industry leaders, including a keynote address from Dr. Todd Conklin. Conklin, Senior Advisor for Organizational and Safety Culture at Los Alamos National Laboratory, will speak on the relationship between the workers in the field and the organization’s systems, processes, and programs.

Brand new this year, PowerTest will offer virtual attendance through PowerTest TV. Attendees can join PowerTest 2021 via PowerTest TV from anywhere in the world, affording an opportunity for all to stay up to date on the latest in electrical maintenance and safety. As an added bonus, certification requirements may be completed online as well.

As the premier electrical maintenance and safety conference, PowerTest takes safety measures seriously. In partnership with the event’s world-class venue, Rosen Shingle Creek, PowerTest will implement strict safety protocols for in-person attendees, including self-assessed health screenings, mandatory face coverings, event-wide physical distancing, and daily temperature screening.

Early Bird pricing is available through January 31, 2021, and offers registrants $100 off. To learn more or to register for PowerTest 2021, visit PowerTest.org .

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies composed of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Contact: Laura McDonald

NETA —InterNational Electrical Testing Association

Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)

[email protected]