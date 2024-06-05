New York, NY, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PWUP) announced today that, on June 3, 2024, the Company received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company was not compliant with the timely filing requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The Notice indicates that the Company must, no later than August 2, 2024, submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the filing requirement. Following receipt of such plan, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2024 (the “Form 10-Q”), or until November 18, 2024, for the Company to regain compliance. However, on June 5, 2024, the Company filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC and, as a result of that filing, the Company believes it has fully regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule.

About PowerUp Acquisition Corp.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The management team is led by Mr. Surendra Ajjarapu, Chief Executive Officer.

Advisors

Dykema Gossett, PLLC serves as legal counsel to PowerUp Acquisition Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

