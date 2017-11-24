Pöyry awarded site supervision services assignment for the rehabilitation of Highways A1 and A10 in Austria

Press Release 24 November 2017 at 09:00 am CET

ASFINAG, the customer-financed, commercial operator and builder of motorways and expressways in Austria has awarded Pöyry an assignment for site supervision services for the rehabilitation of the A1 and A10 motorways in the region of Salzburg, Austria.

The project includes the general renovation of motorway sections and bridge structures, the rehabilitation and reinforcement of anchor walls, the construction of new parking areas, the adaptation of noise barriers and the construction of overhead signposts. The target is to carry out repairs and expansions as quickly, efficiently and with as few obstructions as possible. Maximum safety in the construction site areas is a matter of course. Pöyry site supervision services are due to start in early 2018 and scheduled for completion in 2021.

“This project further strengthens Pöyry’s position in Austria as one of the leading engineering companies delivering high quality site supervision services”, says Thomas Kriesch, Pöyry’s President of Regional Operations in Austria.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised in the Regional Operations order stock in H2 2017.

Thomas Kriesch

President, Regional Operations, Austria

Pöyry

