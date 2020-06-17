(PPC) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Pilgrim’s Pride Following Price Fixing Allegations; Why is CEO Paid to Take Leave of Absence?

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PPC).

On June 3, 2020, it was reported that the chief executive officer of Pilgrim’s, America’s second-biggest chicken producer, was charged by Federal prosecutors with conspiring to fix prices as part of an antitrust investigation of chicken-processing companies.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell over 12% on June 3, 2020.

Then on June 16, 2020, Pilgrim announced that it was giving the CEO an immediate, paid leave of absence.

