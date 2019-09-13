PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. CEO Files $250 Million Lawsuit and Announces Next Steps to Rebrand the Company

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTC Pink: PPJE) announced today that CEO Chandana Basu has filed a lawsuit for $250 million in the Superior Court of the State of California. Since 2014, the plaintiffs have suffered huge damages from the tortuous conduct of the defendants. Chandana Basu, CEO, stated, “The hardships caused over the last several years due to the actions of the defendants have resulted in irreparable harm to the company. Our shareholders deserve better and I hope that the court will work swiftly and rule in our favor. In the event of a windfall for the company in this lawsuit, we intend to do a major buyback of stock further reducing our outstanding shares.”

“The company is now prepared to move forward with a fresh start. Our first priority is our share structure. We have already retired 3.4 billion shares of common stock which will allow us to do our initial reduction to our authorized shares which has already been submitted. Additional adjustments to our share structure are expected in the near future as we remove the no longer applicable reserves with the transfer agent. We have taken steps to ensure no further dilution of our stock and believe that a reverse split will not be needed to achieve our business plans. The company has already removed all old board members and will look to replace them with knowledgeable quality individuals in the near future. We are currently working on filings in order to bring the company back to ‘current’ status. Our website is now under construction and will be launched with our new business direction once we are current with our filings.”

“We look forward to updating shareholders throughout the process of our rebranding.”

“Please follow us on twitter @ppjenterprise for more updates as they become available. Thank you for your continued support.”

SOURCE: PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.