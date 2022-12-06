Pharmacy Quality Solutions Pharmacy Quality Solutions

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pharmacy Quality Solutions (PQS), experts in healthcare quality measurement and improvement, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a winner of the top BioTech/HealthTech Company at the 2022 NC TECH Awards. Winners were recognized at the NC TECH Awards Gala on Tuesday, November 29, presented in conjunction with title sponsor Cherry Bekaert.

Todd Sega, CEO of PQS, accepted the award on behalf of the company, whose mission is to drive quality measurement as the pathway to better patient health outcomes. PQS achieves this mission through their analytics and patient identification tool, EQUIPP®. Their data-driven quality improvement technology creates opportunities for payers and providers to engage patients and achieve improved health outcomes. The EQUIPP® platform connects 9 out of 10 Medicare lives to 95% of all community pharmacies, focusing on gaps in care and improving the quality of patient care.

“This award represents the collective hard work of the entire PQS team, who has a relentless commitment to enable healthcare quality improvement and create innovative channels to help payers and providers focus on patients who need additional attention,” Sega said. “Our team has spent most of 2022 re-architecting and launching the new EQUIPP®, a big achievement as a company. To cap off 2022 with this distinguished NC Tech award is a great win and recognition for PQS.”

The NC TECH Awards is North Carolina’s only statewide technology awards program, recognizing companies and individuals who have demonstrated growth, innovation, and leadership. For more information on the selection process, categories, finalists, winners, and the awards gala, visit www.nctech.org/awards.

“Since 1995, the NC Tech Awards has honored excellence and innovation throughout North Carolina, representing the best and brightest,” said Brooks Raiford, president and CEO of NC TECH. “As a winner, PQS has distinguished itself as a peer-leader and we are proud to recognize them as a 2022 NC Tech Awards winner.”

About NC TECH

NC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH’s mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina’s tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH’s membership includes close to 600 member companies, organizations and institutions employing more than 200,000 workers in North Carolina. For more information, visit nctech.org.

About Pharmacy Quality Solutions, Inc. (PQS)

PQS aligns healthcare payers and pharmacies to achieve their shared goals of better patient outcomes and healthcare quality performance. As a neutral, trusted intermediary supporting the evolution of value-based care, PQS facilitates nationwide pharmacy-based care through our partners and the EQUIPP® platform. Utilizing deep clinical pharmacy knowledge and nearly a decade of performance management experience, we help clients develop strategies, implement effective programs, and optimize the quality of healthcare for their Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations.

For more information on how PQS can support you, please visit www.pharmacyquality.com.

