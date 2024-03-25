Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Demonstrated Exceptional Leadership

Christy Bray Ricks Christy Bray Ricks

ST. LOUIS and HINTON, West Virginia, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AAPPR — PracticeLink, the nation’s most trusted physician recruitment resource and home of the most widely used online physician job board, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christy Bray Ricks as its Chief Strategic Officer (CSO) and a member of its senior leadership team, effective April 1, 2024.

Before joining PracticeLink, Christy served as VP of Provider Talent at Ardent Health Services, where she led the growth and development of the physician and advanced practice provider recruitment team, working closely with Ardent Health Service’s leadership to transform provider talent acquisition. Her expertise in physician recruitment, strategic planning and leveraging key partners has been instrumental in reshaping the landscape of physician recruitment.

In her newly created and highly specialized role, Christy will be responsible for developing and overseeing PracticeLink’s strategic planning process, identifying market opportunities and challenges, and ensuring that strategic initiatives align with long-term goals.

“We’re beyond excited for Christy to join our team, as she brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success,” said Ken Allman, PracticeLink CEO and Founder. “I am confident that with Christy at the helm of our strategic planning efforts, we will achieve new heights of success. Her passion for excellence, coupled with a deep understanding of our industry, makes her the ideal leader to help guide our strategic direction in the coming years.”

PracticeLink makes this announcement at the Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) annual conference, of which PracticeLink is a proud signature sponsor and exhibitor.

About PracticeLink

Established in 1994, PracticeLink connects job-seeking physicians and advanced practitioners in all specialties with opportunities at more than 8,000 health systems, hospitals, medical groups and private practices. PracticeLink helps heal and save lives by improving the physician recruitment process through people, technology and education—and by getting physicians to the communities where they’re needed most.

