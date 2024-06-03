ST. LOUIS and HINTON, West Virginia, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PracticeLink, the nation’s most trusted physician recruitment resource and home of the most widely used online physician job board, is pleased to announce the official launch of their new and redesigned website.

With an overall goal of creating a more user-friendly and engaging experience for both physicians and recruiters, the updated website represents an upgrade in both accessibility and functionality across all devices. The new intuitive layout streamlines the search process for physicians who are looking for their first or next practice while also providing insights into emerging trends and the latest technological breakthroughs in the healthcare industry.

Some of the implemented updates include improved homepage navigation, introducing a dedicated section for PracticeLink’s award-winning magazine and the implementation of a new Physician Resource Center. For the magazine section, viewers can access the latest issue and read featured articles to stay informed on matters that directly affect healthcare professionals. The Physician Resource Center is a comprehensive hub of content designed specifically for physicians. This section includes valuable resources, blog content and more to support physicians’ professional growth and success.

The dynamic and upgraded website also notably includes a Strategic Partner Form, which is open to healthcare organizations interested in learning how to join PracticeLink in building a distinguished network of partners dedicated to excellence in physician recruitment. All facets of the healthcare industry, from contract attorneys to software companies, and beyond, are also more than encouraged to join the ever-growing network.

To view all these exciting new features, please visit PracticeLink.com.

PracticeLink continues to offer its renowned PracticeLink Job Board, which is free for physicians to search and respond to job opportunities from 8,000 hospitals, medical groups and private practices listing more than 40,000 physician job opportunities. For recruiters, PracticeLink offers PracticeLink Recruitment Management System, which provides the ultimate suite of physician recruitment tools for in-house and agency recruiters. PracticeLink also offers PracticeLink Magazine, the free, award-winning career advancement publication for physicians that reaches 95,000 residents through quarterly themed issues. Click here to request your free subscription.

About PracticeLink

Established in 1994, PracticeLink connects job-seeking physicians and advanced practitioners in all specialties with opportunities at more than 8,000 health systems, hospitals, medical groups and private practices. PracticeLink helps heal and save lives by improving the physician recruitment process through people, technology and education—and by getting physicians to the communities where they’re needed most.

