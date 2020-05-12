PracticeSuite & AIMA Announce Strategic Partnership

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PracticeSuite and AIMA Business and Medical Services are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership combining PracticeSuite’s industry leading SaaS Practice Management, Telehealth videoconferencing platform, and EHR system with AIMA’s world class credentialing and coding services to deliver a standardized medical office platform for AIMA clients and provide vital credentialing and coding services to PracticeSuite’s base of 6,000 physicians and 57,000 medical office staff.

“PracticeSuite’s fully integrated Telemedicine and Practice Management solution is an excellent fit for our physicians,” states Aaron Liston, Director of AIMA. “It provides a best of breed solution for our practices.”

Trey Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer at PracticeSuite states: “The PracticeSuite – AIMA partnership is a powerful combination. AIMA’s understanding of the complexities of Revenue Cycle Management, their deep consulting expertise and collaborative approach uniquely compliment the PracticeSuite team and its expansive technology platform.” “We believe the standardization to a single office system for AIMA’s base will help generate the financial performance that AIMA strives to achieve for its clients.” “As well, with AIMA we will also be able to deliver quality credentialing and coding services deeply needed by our physicians.”

“Payer network expansion is critical to most providers,” states Aaron Liston, CEO of AIMA. “When providers are not enrolled as a participating provider with an insurance, recouping payment can be difficult and it can mean a patient is ultimately referred elsewhere to an in-network provider.” “Smaller practices benefit significantly by having a dedicated credentialists keep track of insurance enrollments and make certain providers are in-network,” states Liston.

“As a technology integrator, PracticeSuite is dedicated to helping its physicians practice profitably and it’s crucial that practices using our platform have access to the specialized services offered by AIMA who is able to provide exceptional customer service and ensure the highest quality of client interaction,” states Wilson.

About PracticeSuite

PracticeSuite is a whole-practice medical office solution, providing cloud-based telemedicine, practice management, EHR software, patient engagement portal, and revenue cycle management services (RCM).

About AIMA

AIMA Business and Medical Support LLC provides credentialing, contracting and enrollment, medical coding and coding audits, provider education, and transcription services for healthcare professionals. They provide certified medical coding for multi-specialty practices and complicated coding scenarios like general surgery and anesthesiology.

Contact Michael Sculley

(510) 284-2425 Ext 1013