NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading nonprofit learning organization Practising Law Institute (PLI) has released a newly redesigned media player as part of its ongoing commitment to innovating and improving the customer experience.

The updated media player provides a user-friendly way to view PLI’s CLE and other programs live, or stream them on demand, on desktop or mobile devices. Drawing on PLI’s expertise in instructional design, the player can be adjusted for various learning styles and meets the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) for strong accessibility (AA).

For example:

Visual learners: With built-in options to toggle between views, learners can choose to focus on either the speakers or their slides as they watch a program. The optional closed captions can also be customized.

Auditory learners: Learners can download an MP3 audio-only version of on demand programs from the player; high-quality audio captures all essential program information. Audible attendance reminders ensure that learners’ progress is recorded for credit, where applicable.

Text-based learners: On demand programs feature customizable transcripts that enable users to advance through programs without any interruptions. In addition, the player allows for immediate access to course materials. Learners can also take timestamped notes within the media player.

Other features include interactive options to allow learners to participate in live polls, ask questions, and upvote others’ responses; a “continue watching” option to save progress across all segments and on multiple platforms; and the ability to submit for CLE credit while still in the player.

“Like our mobile app, which was fully redesigned and relaunched last year to provide flexible, on-the-go access to our programs, our new media player puts learners first. We are proud that this spirit of innovation, which earned PLI a place on Fast Company’s ‘Brands That Matter’ list in 2023, is reflected in our newest launch,” says President Sharon L. Crane.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

