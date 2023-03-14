Globally distributed law firm will centralize and systematize its conflicts clearance process using Microsoft Azure-based Intapp Conflicts

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that virtual law firm Practus, LLP has selected Intapp Risk & Compliance, delivered in the Microsoft Azure Cloud, as its risk management and compliance suite.

The Intapp Risk & Compliance cloud suite helps professionals quickly and thoroughly evaluate new business, onboard clients, and monitor relationships for compliance throughout the client lifecycle. As a part of this suite, Practus will use Intapp Conflicts to implement a centralized, AI-driven approach to ensuring all ethical, business, and subject-matter conflicts are addressed quickly and confidently.

“As a virtual law firm where our professionals can be located anywhere, we rely on technology to improve communication, responsiveness, and operations — but also to drive innovation,” said John Lively, Managing Partner and Founder of Practus. “Moving to Intapp Conflicts on Microsoft Azure will accelerate, strengthen, and simplify our internal processes. We believe Intapp is the best provider of technology solutions in this space. Partnering with Intapp will not only allow our clients to benefit from the efficiencies we gain, but also enable our attorneys to maximize the time spent delivering the highest levels of representation that our clients depend on.”

Intapp Conflicts will serve as a stable platform upon which Practus can manage their complex conflicts-checking process. The cloud-based solution will eliminate manual conflicts checking by the firm’s distributed staff, and leverage AI and predictive modeling to accelerate and manage the conflicts resolution and mitigation process.

Deployment on Microsoft Azure aligns with Practus’s technology strategy, which focuses on cloud-based firm management, and ensures:

Consistent, reliable, and secure global access across devices to meet the needs of a dispersed workforce

The elimination of infrastructure overhead and on-premises maintenance, reducing IT expenses and ownership costs

Automatic and continuous updates guaranteeing the latest functionality, eliminating the need for manual upgrades

A security posture that exceeds common regulatory requirements while letting firms retain control over data access

“We are excited to be working with Practus to enhance their already collaborative, innovative, and consultative firm culture with conflict clearance capabilities they can depend on,” said Nigel Riley, General Manager of Intapp Risk and Compliance Solutions. “Intapp Conflicts cloud is the first step in the firm’s strategic approach to building a unified technology backbone for operations, freeing firm leadership to focus on client service.”

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,200 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About Practus

Practus, LLP is a full scale virtual law firm operating in the U.S. and Argentina. Since our 2018 inception, we’ve been reshaping the way quality legal services are delivered and consumed for corporate, commercial and personal matters.

With a hybrid model adaptive for attorneys and clients, we continue to grow in scale and reach. Today we offer over 25 full service practice areas with a global network of over 40 partner-level attorneys.

Practus is a modern law firm offering an innovative perspective with cost effective solutions from top tier attorneys.

