Pragmatic Play, the leading iGaming content provider, will utilize Opti-X in its operator portfolio to provide real-time personalization using AI and advanced Machine Learning recommendation models

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pragmatic Play, the leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has selected Optimove, the #1 CRM marketing solution for the iGaming sector, to enhance personalized experiences across its digital assets. Pragmatic Play will utilize Opti-X, Optimove’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP), in its operator portfolio to provide instant personalized player recommendations to increase player engagement, retention, and lifetime value.

Pragmatic Play’s operator portfolio will incorporate the AI-powered web search feature of Opti-X, providing personalized search results for fast and seamless discovery of games and products. It will also leverage dynamic content personalization across various channels using pre-designed widgets, enabling operators to craft the ultimate personalized player experience by integrating business rules with over 20 sophisticated AI models on their website or mobile app.

Optimove has strategically incorporated web personalization technology into its set of capabilities, addressing a critical challenge faced by brands – maintaining a consistent voice across web platforms and CRM marketing. Opti-X bridges that gap, aligning the personalized experiences customers encounter on-site with the communications they receive. This seamless integration is powered by Optimove’s orchestration technology, facilitating data sharing for a unified and harmonized experience, including personalized offers and more.

“To capture and hold the attention of players, it’s becoming increasingly important for casino operators to provide a true real-time personalized experience from the first visit,” said Matthew Gilbery, Director of Personalization Offering at Optimove. “We are thrilled to be chosen by Pragmatic Play – an industry-leading supplier dedicated to the delivery of exceptional gaming experiences that keep players coming back for more.”

A spokesperson for Pragmatic Play added: “Our collaboration with Optimove reflects Pragmatic Play’s commitment to providing operators and their players with the very best in personalized entertainment experiences.”

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play, headquartered in Gibraltar, is a leading game supplier providing player favourites to the most successful global brands in the iGaming industry. Powering up new possibilities of play through one single API, Pragmatic Play offers a multi-product portfolio of award-winning slots, live casinos, bingo, virtual sports, sportsbooks, and more, available in all major regulated markets, languages, and currencies.

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner’s 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner’s companion report ranked #1 by Gartner for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading brands, including bet365, Betfred, BetMGM, Entain, Sisal, Pennsylvania Lottery, and others across the gaming sector. Optimove provides the Opti-X solution to brands like Kindred, ComeOn, Entain, Rush Street, Sisal, SkyBet, and more.



