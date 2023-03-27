SALT LAKE CITY, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MLS Grid will begin offering Prairie Land REALTORS® and Mid-Kansas MLS data access March 27, 2023 as part of an effort by the Hutchinson, Kansas-based organization to offer its subscribers the best in standardized data delivery and licensing efficiency.

MLS Grid supports the multiple listing service industry’s (MLS’) role of providing timely, accurate, and comprehensive data to subscribers and technology companies. With more than 500 MLSs nationwide, it’s often a challenge for brokerages to combine data from numerous markets to serve websites, marketing systems, market analytics, showing services, lockbox services and brokerage management systems.

The Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Web API powers MLS Grid. The platform is built on trusted, open technology standards which help organizations efficiently deliver or receive data.

Prairie Land REALTORS® serves more than 230 real estate professionals in Central Kansas through Mid-Kansas MLS. It is among 12 associations and MLSs which have joined MLS Grid in the past year.

“In MLS Grid we have found a partner who shares our commitment to make data management easier for our subscribers and the consumers who rely on them,” said Sherri Barnes, Prairie Land’s association executive. “MLS Grid has worked closely with us to make this transition as easy as possible, and its experience with MLSs of all sizes shows the power the organization brings to the real estate industry.”

MLS Grid is a company run by MLS executives and developers who understand the industry and the challenges brokers and associations face in a fast-evolving market.

“MLS Grid seeks to make the real estate experience easier when it comes to managing data feeds, licensing and compliance,” said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. “We’re eager to serve Prairie Land REALTORS® and its members in their quest to make the market work better for all.”

MLS Grid is growing quickly and continues to support the adoption of RESO Web API throughout the industry. MLS Grid works with more than 1,455 data consumers and supports more than 70,000 data licenses nationwide.



About MLS Grid



Currently representing nearly 360,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their “localization” of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, Realtracs MLS, and Flexmls systems. More information is available at MLSGrid.com.

About Prairie Land REALTORS®

Prairie Land REALTORS® serves portions of central Kansas and represents more than 230 real estate professionals. The association operates Mid-Kansas MLS. Prairie Land REALTORS® has a mission of advancing ethics and professionalism in real estate with an emphasis on preserving property rights. Learn more about the association at https://prairielandrealtors.com.

CONTACT: Joseph Szurgyi MLS Grid 801.244.5742 joseph@mlsgrid.com Sherri Barnes Prairie Land REALTORS® 620.663.4861 ae@prairielandrealtors.com