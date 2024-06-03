HOUSTON, TX, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP) (the “Company” or “Prairie”) is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of US equity markets on Monday, July 1st, according to the list of additions posted Friday, May 31st.