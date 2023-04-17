Ulixacaltamide essential tremor end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA scheduled for June 2023

BOSTON, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced the following upcoming ulixacaltamide presentations and events focused on Essential Tremor (ET):

Medical Conference Presentations

75 th Annual American Academy of Neurology (AAN), Boston, MA Summary: Industry talk presenting Essential1 topline results Title : Ulixacaltamide Essential1 ET Topline Results Date/Time : Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT (Emerging Neurologic Care Presentation Stage in the Exhibit Hall)

World Congress on Parkinson’s Disease and Related Disorders 2023 (IAPRD), Chicago, IL Summary: Poster presenting Essential1 topline results Title: Essential1: Results from a Phase 2 Trial Evaluating the Tolerability, Safety and Efficacy of Ulixacaltamide in Adults with Essential Tremor Date/Time: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. CT

2nd International Tremor Conference (ITC), New York, NY Summary: Essential1 results presentation and scientific talk Title: Essential 1: Results from a Phase 2 Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Dose Range Finding Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Tolerability, Safety, and Efficacy of Ulixacaltamide in the Treatment of Adults with Essential Tremor Date/Time: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. EDT



Company Events

Ulixacaltamide End-of-Phase 2 Meeting Summary: Meeting with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to gain alignment on the overall development program and receive feedback on the Phase 3 clinical strategy to support a marketing application for ulixacaltamide Date/Time: June 2023

Essential1 Results & Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Event

Summary: Company hosted event to discuss full Essential1 results and provide insights into ulixacaltamide Phase 3 program with participation from ET KOLS Date/Time: June 2023 (additional details to follow)



About Ulixacaltamide

Ulixacaltamide is a differentiated and highly selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels designed to block abnormal neuronal burst firing in the Cerebello-Thalamo-Cortical (CTC) circuit correlated with tremor activity. Ulixacaltamide, the most advanced program within Praxis’ Cerebrum™ small molecule platform, is currently in development for the treatment of essential tremor and as a non-dopaminergic treatment for the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

About Essential Tremor

Essential Tremor (ET) is the most common movement disorder, affecting roughly seven million people in the United States alone, including approximately two million diagnosed patients. ET is characterized by involuntary rhythmic movement in the upper limbs, with or without tremor in other body locations such as the head, vocal cords, or legs. These tremors significantly disrupt daily living and are progressive in nature, with increases in tremor severity and amplitude commonly observed over the course of the disease. There is only one approved pharmacotherapy for ET, propranolol, a beta blocker approved by the FDA in 1967, that offers limited efficacy and poor tolerability and is contraindicated for comorbidities that affect a significant share of the ET population. Other beta blockers and anti-convulsants are used off-label, though similarly are characterized by limited efficacy and tolerability. For these reasons, approximately 40% of patients who seek pharmacotherapy treatment discontinue within two years.

About Praxis

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

