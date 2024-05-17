BOSTON, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that management will be participating in three upcoming conferences.
- Praxis management will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference, taking place in New York, NY at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange on May 20, 2024 at 10:00am EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link and will also be available through the “Upcoming & Recent Events” page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 90 days following the event.
- Praxis management will also participate in the Mizuho Securities USA Neuroscience Summit, taking place in Boston, MA on May 21, 2024.
- Praxis management will also be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place in New York, NY on June 6, 2024 at 11:30am EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through this link and will also be available through the “Upcoming & Recent Events” page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 90 days following the event.
About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating insights from genetic epilepsies into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying genetic insights to the discovery and development of therapies for rare and more prevalent neurological disorders through our proprietary small molecule platform, Cerebrum™, and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) platform, Solidus™, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a diversified, multimodal CNS portfolio including multiple programs across movement disorders and epilepsy, with four clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.
CONTACT: Investor Contact: Praxis Precision Medicines [email protected] 857-702-9452 Media Contact: Dan Ferry Life Science Advisors [email protected] 617-430-7576
- INVESTIGATION ANNOUNCEMENT BFA LLP Announces an Ongoing Investigation into the Merger between WideOpenWest and DigitalBridge Investments for Unfair Process - May 17, 2024
- INVESTIGATION ANNOUNCEMENT BFA LLP Announces an Ongoing Investigation into the Directors of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty - May 17, 2024
- Graduation Season Made Easy: CamScanner’s AI-Scan Enhances Student Success - May 17, 2024