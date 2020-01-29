Praxsyn Corporation Signs New Reps; Set to Develop Rep Training Programs

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Praxsyn (OTC:PXYN, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed two new rep groups with multiple reps, in multiple states, to bring new sales to our wholly owned subsidiary, Praxsyn Capital.

The new rep groups will assist us in developing training materials in order to allow us to expand our sales staff nationwide

Praxsyn is also exploring the development of computer-based training (“CBT”) systems to train new reps on how to source new portfolios, and other CBT systems to train providers in onboarding portfolios for more rapid funding.

Finally, Praxsyn is exploring the development of CBT Continuing Education (“CE”) software to help doctors and lawyers learn about the benefits of financing portfolios for their patients and clients.

About Praxsyn Corporation

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Praxsyn Corporation works to realize the vision of medical professionals to improve the lives of their patients. Additional company information can be found at www.praxsyncorp.com .

