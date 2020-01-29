Praxsyn Corporation Signs New Reps; Set to Develop Rep Training Programs

Breaking News
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Praxsyn (OTC:PXYN, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed two new rep groups with multiple reps, in multiple states, to bring new sales to our wholly owned subsidiary, Praxsyn Capital.

The new rep groups will assist us in developing training materials in order to allow us to expand our sales staff nationwide

Praxsyn is also exploring the development of computer-based training (“CBT”) systems to train new reps on how to source new portfolios, and other CBT systems to train providers in onboarding portfolios for more rapid funding.

Finally, Praxsyn is exploring the development of CBT Continuing Education (“CE”) software to help doctors and lawyers learn about the benefits of financing portfolios for their patients and clients.

About Praxsyn Corporation

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Praxsyn Corporation works to realize the vision of medical professionals to improve the lives of their patients. Additional company information can be found at www.praxsyncorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, regulatory approvals, unexpected expenditures, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue Praxsyn’s business and product development plans and overall market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Praxsyn assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

We may use terms such as “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate.

Investor Contact:
TEN Associates LLC
Tom Nelson
480.326.8577

