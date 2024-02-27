Featuring Turtleback Mountain Resort Golf Course, Elephant Butte (New Mexico’s largest lake), Dozens of Natural Geo-Thermal Hot Springs and More…

SIERRA COUNTY, NEW MEXICO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second year in a row, New Mexico is one of the top 10 states for inbound moves. United Van Lines reports more families are coming to the state for jobs, retirement, a better lifestyle, and a lower cost of living. Of those moving to New Mexico – 30% reported it was for a job; 21% for retirement; and 15.5% for New Mexico’s lifestyle.

In 2022, the state eliminated taxes on social security for most recipients and cut the Gross Receipts Tax for the first time in 40 years on goods and services. Those efforts, as well as tuition-free college, expanded early childhood education, strong job growth, quality outdoor recreation and cultural amenities, are solidifying New Mexico’s position as a place where families can succeed while enjoying the quality-of-life New Mexico has to offer.

James Prendamano, Co-CEO of Pre-Real Investments™ and long-time predictor of real estate trends, sees the region as the next big real estate investment opportunity. He first visited in 2005. Since then, his company has purchased Turtleback Mountain Resort in Sierra County as well as 1,300 lots surrounding the resort to seize on that opportunity.

“There are literally hundreds of things for people to do in and around Sierra County,” he said. “We believe this is the next big real estate opportunity whether people are looking to retire, invest in real estate, purchase a second home or move to one of the most beautiful locations in the entire country.”

Turtleback Mountain Resort is home to one of the best golf courses in the southwest. In addition, the area is adjacent to Truth or Consequences and dozens of natural geo-thermal hot springs, Spaceport America, where Richard Branson has launched commercial space tourism, hundreds of hiking and biking trails, Elephant Butte Lake (New Mexico’s largest lake) and abundant water sports, a thriving arts community, dark night skies and a rich cultural heritage that includes both Native American and Hispanic cultural experiences.

Turtleback Mountain Resort will offer residents additional unparalleled planned amenities including privacy gates, a fitness center, multiple swimming pools and cabanas, storage buildings for RVs and boats, tennis and pickleball courts, and community gardens. Working families will discover that Turtleback Mountain Resort is the perfect work-from-home destination due to the convenience of having access to high-speed internet and an abundance of outdoor recreation. There is also an abundance of family friendly activities already in place including the 18-hole championship golf course Sierra Del Rio, restaurant, bar, 18,000 square foot clubhouse with pro shop, nature trails and more.

“As empty nesters, we were looking to downsize and could have moved anywhere in the country,” explained Turtleback Mountain Resort resident Janine Sjostrom. “The amenities, quality of life, and sheer beauty of the area are what drew us here.”

The substantial investments made in the resort’s golf course and its infrastructure reflect Pre-Real™ Investment’s commitment to quality of life. As Turtleback Mountain Resort gears up for its grand opening at the end of this year, a limited presale is underway. Models start at $489,000.

“After studying the Southwest extensively, we know New Mexico is the next big opportunity for both home buyers and investors,” added David Berman, Pre-Real™ Investment’s Co-CEO. “With everything going for it, Sierra County is now officially on the ‘must consider’ map.”

“Individuals, families and businesses around the country are recognizing the potential New Mexico offers, especially with regards to jobs, lifestyle and retirement,” said New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We’re continuing to build up systems that attract and support continued growth and a thriving population. Welcome to New Mexico!”

Prospective residents and investors can learn more at TurtlebackMountainResort.com

