Partnership Brings the Public Sector Comprehensive AI Trust Solutions

PITTSBURGH and RESTON, Va., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Preamble, a Pittsburgh-based technology startup pioneering SaaS-based safety and security for generative AI systems, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Preamble’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s portfolio of GenAI products and services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Agencies’ reliance on AI to complete a variety of functions, such as administrative tasks and data analysis, is increasing rapidly,” said Jeremy McHugh, CEO and co-founder at Preamble. “This highlights the importance of trusted AI and the need for customizable, dynamic guardrails that can adapt to any GenAI system and automatically enforce compliance with an organization’s policies. Preamble is pleased to partner with Carahsoft to make our AI Trust Platform solutions widely available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s resellers to help agencies fully harness the power of AI.”

Preamble offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services tailored to meet the AI security and safety requirements of the Public Sector.

Its AI Trust Platform assists agencies in ensuring the safety, security and regulatory compliance of data flowing through AI systems, enabling them to assess and control the risk surface caused by GenAI systems.

Preamble’s user-friendly platform enables Public Sector organizations to utilize, secure, control and monitor all generative AI activity, supported by managed professional services.

The Preamble AI Marketplace is a community of organizations looking to confirm their AI governance is compliant and exceptional, providing a digital marketplace to compare, adopt, adapt and benchmark rules and policies.

With Preamble, the Government has a comprehensive solution for leveraging AI’s power responsibly and securely while achieving high quality service.

“As the use of GenAI becomes more widespread, it is critical the Public Sector establish and maintain standards for safe and ethical utilization,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Preamble’s AI Trust Platform for Government solutions allow organizations to confidently unlock the full potential of AI. Carahsoft is proud to work with Preamble and our reseller partners to bring these innovative AI risk management capabilities to our joint customers.”

Preamble’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 606-2770 or [email protected]; or learn more about Preamble’s AI Trust Platform solutions for the Government.

About Preamble

Preamble simplifies how enterprises control generative AI risk and ensure trust in their AI systems. Its comprehensive AI Trust platform, Guardrails Toolkit, AI Assistants, and Marketplace allow organizations, domain experts, and stakeholders to curate shared principles and deploy generative AI Assistants that maintain safety and security, comply with policies, and mitigate risk. Beyond applying principles to AI, Preamble provides tools to improve risk-based guardrails continuously. With a mission to provide trustworthy AI systems, Preamble is committed to shaping the future of AI safety. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Preamble is a veteran-led business.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators, and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

