The prebiotics market valuation is anticipated to reach USD 24 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market is experiencing robust growth, led by a surge in consumer awareness regarding the importance of gut health and the increasing demand for digestive health products. As per latest news, nearly 7 out of every 10 people in Urban India are facing gut health or digestive issues.

The market is influenced by advancements in food technology, enabling manufacturers to develop innovative products with enhanced taste, texture, and stability while incorporating prebiotic ingredients. This trend is particularly evident in the development of prebiotic-fortified snacks, dairy products, and beverages to cater to diverse consumer preferences and dietary needs. For instance, in March 2023, Goli® Nutrition Inc. (“Goli®”), the creators of the World’s First Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy, announced entering the world of probiotics, introducing the World’s First 3-in-1 Pre+Post+Probiotics Gummy.

Further, the rising emphasis on preventive healthcare, growing R&D activities in the field of gut microbiota, and the expanding application scope of prebiotics in various food & beverage products are shaping the market outlook.

The prebiotics market from the oligosaccharides segment is predicted to witness substantial growth through 2032 as they offer several health benefits, including improved gut microbiota composition, enhanced immune function, and potential protection against certain diseases. Oligosaccharides have a wide range of applications in functional food and dietary supplements. With ongoing innovations and advancements in oligosaccharide-based products, this segment is expected to maintain its strong growth momentum in the foreseeable future.

The grains source segment is expected to record strong CAGR from 2023 to 2032, fueled by the increasing adoption of whole grains as a source of prebiotic fibers. Whole grains such as oats, barley, and wheat contain a rich array of prebiotic compounds that promote gut health and overall well-being. Moreover, the growing preference for natural and minimally processed ingredients among consumers has further propelled the demand for prebiotics sourced from grains. As manufacturers continue to explore product innovations, the grains source segment is poised for sustained expansion.

Asia Pacific prebiotics market size will expand significantly till 2032, driven by a growing consumer base seeking functional food & beverage products. Rapid urbanization, changing dietary patterns, and increasing disposable incomes are some of the key factors fueling the demand for prebiotic-rich products in the region. Furthermore, government initiatives aimed at promoting health & wellness, along with a burgeoning middle-class population and rising health consciousness, Asia Pacific region presents ample opportunities for prebiotic manufacturers to expand their presence and capitalize on the burgeoning market potential.

Some notable names in the prebiotics market are Nexira, Sensus B.V., Jarrow Formulas Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Royal Cosun, Roquette Freres, Kerry Group plc, Ingredion Inc., FrieslandCampina Domo, Cargill Inc., and Beneo GmbH among others.

