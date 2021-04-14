Prebiotics Market value worth $9.5 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Prebiotics Industry is projected to register more than 10% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, driven by rising demand for prebiotics from the dairy industry.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The prebiotics market revenue is projected to cross USD 9.5 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits offered by prebiotics coupled with increasing instances of digestive disorders among the global population is expected to raise product demand.

Increasing applications of Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) for treating diarrhoea, constipation and high cholesterol levels should raise the product demand from pharmaceutical industry during the forecast ed timeframe. Besides, numerous health benefits of FOS including improved mineral absorption, decreased level of serum cholesterol, phospholipids, increased calcium absorption and low carcinogenicity should further augment the industry demand.

Ability of prebiotics to increase bone density, improve gut health, strengthen immune system and reduce triglyceride levels is expected to raise product demand from dietary supplement application. Increasing fitness freak population and growing demand for sports nutrition supplements to increase strength and endurance of sports persons is expected to propel the market statistics. Prebiotics market from dietary supplement application exceeded USD 480 Million in 2020 and is expected to register over 10.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

Some major findings of the prebiotics market report include:

Growing consumer demand for fiber and nutrient-rich food products is likely to raise the demand for prebiotics during the forecast period.

Increasing product innovations, rising disposable income of people, ability of prebiotics to improve gut health and increasing working women population should raise the product demand from infant formula application.

Numerous health benefits offered by inulin such as improved bowel function, gut health, heart health, appetite suppression and insulin stabilization is likely to boost the product demand from the pharmaceutical sector.

Global inulin segment of the market exceeded USD 2.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register over 9.9% CAGR in the assessment period.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding the importance of animal health and nutrition coupled with a ban on the use of antibiotics as growth promoters is expected to raise the product demand from animal feed application.

Abbott Laboratories, Beneo GmbH, Dupont, Cargill, Inc., Friesland Campina, Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd., SOLACTIS Group, Jarrow Formulas, Inc. are some of the prominent players in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Beneo GmbH, Dupont, Cargill, Inc., Friesland Campina, Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd., SOLACTIS Group, Jarrow Formulas, Inc. are some of the prominent players in the market.

Europe Prebiotics Market is expected to surpass USD 4 Billion by 2027. Increasing consumer willing to pay premium prices for preventive health management programs and products is likely to boost the regional market share. Consumer awareness towards gut heath for infants and adults should catalyze regional market outlook. Increasing consumption of bakery, confectionary, meat and snacks products with an improved taste profile without compromising on its nutritive value should further contribute to industry expansion.

Asia Pacific Prebiotics market was valued at over USD 1.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.8% over the forecast period. owing to increasing consumption of dairy products such as milk, cheese, curd, and yogurt. Moreover, increasing livestock rearing activities in India and China is likely to raise the demand for animal feed prebiotics, especially from the swine and poultry sector, thus promoting growth of the market.

