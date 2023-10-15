Data from more than 400 patients across 15 cancers demonstrate the significance of the Precede approach to informing therapeutic decision making and clinical diagnoses

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Precede Biosciences, a company impacting the development and use of precision medicines with a first-in-class liquid biopsy platform, advances its mission with a first release of groundbreaking scientific data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023. The meeting will be held October 20 – 24 in Madrid, Spain, and virtually.

The oral presentation will focus on data generated using the company’s first-in-class liquid biopsy platform that reveals disease-defining transcriptional biology. This data set is the largest cell-free DNA data set of its kind and demonstrates the potential of the platform to inform therapy selection from a single mL of plasma by detecting actionable, transcriptionally regulated drug targets, such as HER2, ER, and AR, and by detecting actionable resistance phenotypes. The presentation will be given by Sylvan Baca, MD, PhD, Co-Founder of Precede Biosciences and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Presentation Details

Abstract Title: Clinical subtyping of cancer from blood based on comprehensive epigenomic profiling

Presentation Number: 1206O

Category: New diagnostic tools

Session Date/Time: Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 10:25 a.m. CEST

Presenter: Sylvan Baca, MD, PhD, Co-Founder of Precede Biosciences and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

About Precede Bioscience’s Liquid Biopsy Technology

Development and clinical use of precision medicines have been hampered by challenges in accessing, analyzing, and integrating actionable biological and clinical data. The result, all too often, has been a “trial and error” approach to both developing medicines and to treating patients in practice.

Precede’s genome-wide platform addresses the need to have resolution into the activation status of the disease-defining genes and pathways that drive response and non-response to therapy from a simple blood test. Using sophisticated and proprietary molecular biology and machine learning, Precede profiles circulating chromatin and the DNA methylome from 1mL of plasma, giving access to a dynamic and feature-rich space of ~20K gene promoters, ~1M gene enhancers, and ~50K CpG islands.

Precede’s platform is available to drug developers and academic researchers at www.precede.bio . Precede is also using its platform to develop blood-based tests for precision use of cancer medicines in practice, medicines that are associated with the need for invasive tissue-based tests.

About Precede Biosciences

Precede Biosciences is breaking down the barriers to precision medicine by redefining what can be learned from a simple blood draw. By understanding the fundamental biology behind disease at any given moment, researchers and clinicians can better target medicines to the right patients in both drug development and clinical practice. Precede seeks to improve success rates in drug development and to be a part of building a future where every patient can receive a rapid, minimally invasive diagnosis and therapy that is precise to the biology of their disease. To learn more, visit www.precede.bio