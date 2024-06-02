HER2 status was accurately assessed in 172 patients with advanced breast, gastroesophageal, and ovarian cancers

ER status was accurately assessed and the level of ER pathway activation quantified in 87 patients with advanced breast cancer

Results support the relevance of the Precede Bio platform to the more than 70 therapeutics directly targeting HER2 and the ER pathway in active clinical development

BOSTON, June 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Precede Biosciences, a company impacting the development and use of precision medicines with a first-in-class comprehensive epigenomic liquid biopsy platform, today shared two scientific poster presentations from the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place from May 31 to June 4, 2024 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

“There is a significant clinical need to understand target expression in cancers that can benefit from directed therapeutic modalities such as antibody drug conjugates, radio conjugates, immuno-conjugates, and cell therapies,” said Carl Barrett, Chief Scientific Officer of Precede Bio. “Data presented at ASCO demonstrate the potential of Precede Bio’s blood-based approach to selecting patients for treatment with HER2-targeting therapies and next generation anti-endocrine therapies.”

“The data presented at ASCO highlight the potential of a novel blood-based epigenomic liquid biopsy platform to simultaneously predict ER status and infer activity of the ER signaling pathway in patients with metastatic breast cancer,” said Stefania Morganti, MD, Clinical Research Fellow at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “After further validation, this minimally invasive assay could become a valuable tool for guiding treatment selection. Given the swift advancement of multiple novel treatment options, including next generation endocrine therapies and antibody-drug conjugates, there is an urgent need for novel predictive biomarkers to best select treatments for patients with metastatic breast cancer.”

Data presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting can be found in the presentations section of the company website and are linked below:

Classification of HER2 status across multiple cancers using epigenomic profiles from a novel liquid biopsy assay

Novel epigenomic liquid biopsy assay to predict estrogen receptor (ER) status and to infer ER pathway activation in breast cancer

About Precede Biosciences‍

Precede Biosciences is breaking down the barriers to precision medicine by redefining what can be learned from a simple blood draw. By understanding the fundamental biology behind disease at any given moment, researchers and clinicians can better target medicines to the right patients in both drug development and clinical practice. Precede Bio seeks to improve success rates in drug development and to be a part of building a future where every patient can receive a rapid, minimally invasive diagnosis and therapy that is precise to the biology of their disease. Precede Bio’s platform is available to drug developers and academic researchers. To learn more, visit www.precede.bio or follow us on X/Twitter and LinkedIn . ‍

