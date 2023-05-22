Panel-Based Approach of Driver Mutation Detection Proves Crucial for Patient Care

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. leveraged its proprietary HemeScreen technology as part of the diagnostic process to monitor a patient with a history of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and p210 isoform expression which allowed the lab to uncover an additional oncogene isoform expression (p190).

While many labs only monitor previously detected mutations for analysis of Minimal Residual Disease Status (MRD) for CML patients, utilization of the HemeScreen BCR-ABL1 Panel enabled Precipio’s clinical lab to detect a co-expression of both p190 and p210 isoforms in this patient leading to more informed care decisions for the treating physician.

Changes in isoform expression may happen over time during the course of treatment. The HemeScreen BCR-ABL1 panel simultaneously detects 4 isoforms including p190, p203, p210, and p230 to provide a comprehensive, easy to use assay for its clinical lab.

“This case is a perfect example of why we developed the HemeScreen platform with a panel-based approach to ensure we are providing doctors a more comprehensive picture of their patients’ molecular status”, said Ilan Danieli CEO. “We, and our customers, continue to see the benefits of using the HemeScreen BCR-ABL1 panel both in lab operations efficiencies and results such as these that enable doctors to make more informed care decisions.”

