Precision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming Industry and Investor Conferences

Company to Participate in the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference and Jefferies Gene Therapy Summit

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through the application of its pioneering, proprietary ARCUS® platform, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in three industry and investor conferences focused on gene editing and gene therapy in October. Presentations will consist of corporate overviews and a panel discussion. Participation at the Jefferies Gene Therapy Summit will be limited to private meetings.

Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Date: October 2-4, 2019

Presentation Time: October 3, 4:15 p.m. PT

Panel Time: October 4, 9:45 a.m. PT

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Speaker: Michael Dombeck, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference

Date: October 7-8, 2019

Presentation Time: October 8, 8:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Speaker: Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer

Jefferies Gene Therapy Summit

Date: October 8, 2019

Location: New York, NY

Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer (investor meetings)

A live audio webcast of the Chardan presentation will be available here ( webcast link ) and up-to-date details for each event can be found on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investors section of the Precision BioSciences website ( www.precisionbiosciences.com ). A replay of the Chardan presentation will also be archived for 30 days on the Events & Presentations page.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary genome editing platform, “ARCUS®.” Precision leverages ARCUS® in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction and food. For more information regarding Precision, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com .

Investor Contact:

Jason Wong

Blueprint Life Science Group

Tel. (415) 375-3340 Ext. 4

[email protected]