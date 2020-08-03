Breaking News
Precision BioSciences to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on August 13, 2020.

Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Precision along with Chris Heery, Chief Medical Officer at Precision, will also participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

William Blair Biotech Focus Conference
Date: August 6, 2020
Fireside chat: 12:00 to 12:45 PM EDT

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Date: August 10, 2020
Fireside chat: 10:30 – 10:55 AM EDT

Live webcasts of each presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website, www.PrecisionBiosciences.com, under the Investors & Media section.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.
Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.   

Contact:
Maurissa Messier
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Josh Rappaport
Stern Investor Relations
[email protected]

