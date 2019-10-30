Precision BioSciences to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a genome editing company dedicated to improving life through the application of its pioneering, proprietary ARCUS® platform, announced today that it will publish financial results for the third quarter of 2019 and provide a corporate update on November 12, 2019.

In addition, members of Precision BioSciences senior leadership will present at three investor conferences in November. Precision BioSciences CEO, Matt Kane, will also participate in a panel discussion at the Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit.

Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit

Date: November 13, 2019

Presentation Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Panel Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Speakers: Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer

Stifel Healthcare Conference

Date: November 20, 2019

Presentation Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Speakers: Abid Ansari, Chief Financial Officer and Derek Jantz, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 20, 2019

Presentation Time: 12:40 p.m. GMT

Location: London, UK

Speakers: Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer

A live audio webcast of the Jefferies presentation will be available here ( webcast link ) and up-to-date details for each event can be found on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investors section of the Precision BioSciences website (www.precisionbiosciences.com). A replay of the Jefferies presentation will also be archived for 90 days on the Events & Presentations page.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary genome editing platform, ARCUS. Precision leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction, and food. For more information regarding Precision, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:

Nick Riddle

Precision BioSciences

Tel. (919) 314-5512

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Cory Tromblee

Scient Public Relations

Tel. (617) 571-7220

[email protected]