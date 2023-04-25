Technical procedure still guided by human touch

Nashville, TN, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nashville Fertility Center (NFC), a state-of-the-art fertility clinic, is pleased to announce a significant milestone as Glenn A. Weitzman, M.D., has completed his 700th da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical procedure.

Dr. Weitzman, a reproductive endocrinologist, has been a leader in this surgery, which is minimally invasive for gynecology patients. He performed most of these surgeries at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

Dr. Weitzman is a double board-certified fertility specialist and joined Nashville Fertility Center in 1995. His specialty is laparoscopic fertility surgery for tubal repair.

The use of robotic-assisted surgery has enhanced Weitzman’s ability to care for patients. While in surgery, Weitzman sits at a console with a magnified 3D view and directs the da Vinci robot’s four thin arms equipped with surgical instruments. The robot follows Weitzman’s steady hand allowing for precise incisions and faster patient recovery time.

“With every surgery, taking care of patients is always our top priority,” said Dr. Weitzman. “Each of these 700 procedures represents another piece of constant learning that is key to providing the best possible patient outcome.”

TriStar Centennial Medical Center, which serves middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky patients, started the robotic-assisted surgery program in 2003 to expand its ability to provide minimally invasive surgical procedures.

“It’s been a game-changer to help our patients,” Dr. Weitzman said. “We are able to deliver the best of technology but still maintain that vital human touch.”

Dr. Weitzman has been a critical part of Nashville Fertility Center for over 25 years. He received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. When he graduated, he was presented with the Laurel and Clarence H. Koenneckei Award for showing the most promise in the area of gynecological surgery. In addition, Dr. Weitzman has published several papers in respected journals focusing on reproduction and has presented at national and international conferences.

About Nashville Fertility Center:

Nashville Fertility Center (NFC) was founded in 1991 as a state-of-the-art center to provide reproductive healthcare for intended parents from Tennessee and surrounding states. Our team of five physicians are board certified in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. They have extensive expertise in surgery, in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg and sperm donation and ovulation induction with intrauterine insemination (IUI). NFC partners with Ovation® Fertility for IVF lab services. For more information, please visit www.nashvillefertility.com.

