GARDNER, Mass., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: POCI), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for the medical and defense industries, today announced that Dr. Joe Forkey, Chief Executive Officer, and Wayne Coll, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 4:00pm PT. The Company will also host in person one-on-one meetings with investors on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Conference Location: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

Presentation Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Presentation Time: 4:00pm PT (7:00pm ET)

Presentation Webcast: The webcasted presentation can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50294 or on the Company’s website at https://www.poci.com/investor-relations/. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1×1 Meetings: Management will be participating in in-person one-on-one meetings at the event on Thursday, May 2, 2024. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact your Planet MicroCap representative, or Lytham Partners at [email protected].

About Precision Optics Corporation

Founded in 1982, Precision Optics is a vertically integrated optics company primarily focused on leveraging its proprietary micro-optics and imaging technologies to the healthcare and defense/aerospace industries by providing services ranging from new product concept through mass manufacture. Utilizing its leading-edge in-house design, prototype, regulatory and fabrication capabilities as well as its Lighthouse Imaging division’s electronic imaging expertise and its Ross Optical division’s high volume world-wide sourcing, inspecting and production resources, the Company designs and manufactures next-generation product solutions to meet the most challenging customer requirements. Within healthcare, Precision Optics enables next generation medical device companies around the world to meet the increasing demands of the surgical community who require more enhanced and smaller imaging systems for minimally invasive surgery, including single-use medical devices, as well as 3D endoscopy systems to support the rapid proliferation of surgical robotic systems. In addition to these next generation applications, Precision Optics has supplied top tier medical device companies with a wide variety of optical products for decades, including complex endocouplers and specialized endoscopes. The Company is also leveraging its technical proficiency in micro-optics to enable leading edge defense/aerospace applications which require the highest quality standards and the optimization of size, weight and power. For more information, please visit www.poci.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements which express the Company’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company’s future activities or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by the Company’s management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous risk factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

PRECISION OPTICS CORPORATION

22 East Broadway

Gardner, Massachusetts 01440-3338

Telephone: 978-630-1800

Investor Contact:

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Robert Blum

Telephone: 602-889-9700

[email protected]