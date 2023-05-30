Preclinical Imaging Market Trends and Insights By Product (Optical Imaging, Nuclear Imaging, Micro-MRI, Micro-Ultrasound, Micro-CT, and Photoacoustic Imaging System), By Distribution Channel (Optical, Nuclear, CT Contrast Agents, and MRI Contrast Agents), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Preclinical Imaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Preclinical Imaging Market Information By Product, Distribution Channel, And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 4.54 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.48 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.20% during the forecast period (2023 – 2030)

Market Scope

Preclinical imaging represents living organisms for scientific studies such as drug development. Imaging techniques have long been essential to researchers to observe animal modifications in reaction to biological or environmental alterations, whether at the tissue, organs, cell, or molecular level. The importance of non-intrusive and in vivo imaging techniques has increased for long-term studies using animal models. The practice of modern medicine and the management of health issues are impacted by translational research. Small animals are essential to these studies and development initiatives in fundamental and preclinical sciences as a bridge between molecular advances and clinical use in diagnostics and therapeutics. The most recent advancements in high-frequency ultrasound technology have also been researched about the future.

It will be easier for researchers to comprehend living animals’ cellular, molecular, and bodily modifications and forecast how new treatments will work on patients thanks to multiple imaging techniques in preclinical studies. Additionally, as there are more clinical research companies and drug companies, in-vivo imaging systems are being used more frequently in preclinical research, which is predicted further to fuel the market’s expansion for preclinical imaging. As a result, more and more people are adopting alternative approaches like in-vitro testing, micro-dosing, computer-based designs, virtual drug testing, and the creation of computerized records for testing. However, non-invasive imaging modalities like MRI and C.T. scans are gaining popularity. Multimodal molecular imaging may soon enable pre-symptomatic detection, specific treatment, and customized healthcare due to the rapid advancement of technology. Preclinical micro-ultrasound is investigated for cardiovascular disease, cancer, and developmental biology.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 5.48 Billion CAGR 3.20% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product And Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased demand for certified Preclinical Imaging products to propel market growth Growing use of preclinical imaging is one of the key factors boosting the market revenue globally

Preclinical Imaging Market Competitive Landscape:

The leaders in the market of preclinical imaging are:

Bruker Corporation (U.S.)

Mediso Ltd. (Hungary)

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany)

LI-COR Inc. (U.S.)

Aspect Imaging (Israel)

Trifoil Imaging (U.S.)

M.R. Solutions (U.K.)

PerkinElmer (U.S.)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Milabs B.V. (The Netherlands)

Preclinical Imaging Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

The growing importance of the preclinical imaging market is primarily driven by advances in molecular imaging, an uptick in preclinical research funding from public and private organizations and increasing demand for non-invasive small livestock imaging techniques. The market is growing primarily due to increased funding for R&D and investments and the lightning-fast pace of technological advancements that have resulted in the development of hybrid imaging devices. The market is growing primarily due to increased R&D funding and investments and the steady pace of scientific advancements that have resulted in the development of hybrid imaging devices. Preclinical research is revolutionizing how people are treated and how modern medicine is practiced, resolving several health issues.

Preclinical research is changing how modern medicine is practiced and how health issues are addressed. Biological variability can be reduced, and a significant amount of distinctive information can be collected using preclinical imaging techniques. Improvements in molecular imaging equipment, public-private projects and funding for preclinical research, and a soaring demand for non-invasive small-animal imaging techniques primarily drive the market. Clinical research organizations and pharmaceutical enterprises are expected to use in-vivo imaging systems in preclinical research more frequently, accelerating the market growth for preclinical imaging.

Restraints

On the other hand, the extreme installation and operating costs are anticipated to limit market expansion. The preclinical imaging market is also anticipated to face challenges due to the strict legislation governing preclinical research.

COVID 19 Analysis

Clinical practices have undergone a significant change due to the current coronavirus crisis. These problems, which will continue to impact current and upcoming imaging studies, were being debated by investigators in radiology. However, multiple businesses have resumed operations due to travel restrictions and better sanitary measures. The global spread of this disease has created a sizable opportunity for businesses in the market, so the pandemic has positively impacted the preclinical imaging market. The study of viral infection and its consequences on animals has attracted much attention. Numerous research avenues are being used to examine the coronavirus, which is believed to have started in bats and other animals. For players, this has created new opportunities.

Preclinical Imaging Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the global market includes optical, nuclear, C.T. contrast agents, and MRI contrast agents. By product, the global market includes optical imaging, nuclear imaging, micro-CT, micro-MRI, micro-ultrasound, and photoacoustic imaging systems.

Preclinical Imaging Market Regional Insights

The preclinical imaging market was dominated by North America, which also contributed the largest revenue share. Strong research facilities, many preclinical initiatives, the availability of qualified personnel, and greater adoption rates of technologically cutting-edge devices in the region are the main factors driving the marketplace in North America. Additionally, regional clinical study and development projects are being encouraged by government initiatives. The market is expanding profitably in Asia-Pacific. Preclinical research studies are attracted to the region due to factors like low research costs, lax regulatory requirements, and greater government support for the growth of the scientific and technological industry in the respective countries.

