HAYWARD, Calif., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Predicine, Inc. A leading precision oncology company, announced today that it will present data from 15 ctDNA studies at AACR 2024, spotlighting the clinical utility of Predicine’s genomic and epigenomic liquid biopsy solutions for patient selection, disease monitoring, and disease mechanism studies.
The forthcoming data represents significant potential for the practical application of Predicine’s cutting-edge liquid biopsy technology in personalized cancer care, clinical trials and Companion Diagnostic (CDx) advancement.
Numerous studies to be unveiled at the conference emphasize the distinct advantages of personalized PredicineBEACON™ and methylation-based PredicineALERT™ MRD underscoring the clinical utility of Predicine’s complete range of liquid biopsy solutions in biomarker discovery, therapy selection, response monitoring and drug resistance mechanism analyses.
|Predicine Oral Presentation
|Presenter
|Title
|Product
|Tuesday, April 9 | 10:45 am – 11:05 am
|Harshabad Singh
|Biomarkers for optimal precision
therapy in gastroesophageal
cancers
|PredicineBEACON™
PredicineALERT™
PredicineCARE™ ULTRA
|Full List of Predicine Presentations
|Abstract
|Poster
|Title
|Product
|Sunday, April 7 | 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
|940
|8
|Integrated analysis of ctDNA fragmentomics, DNA methylation
and cfRNA transcription in metastatic
castration-resistant prostate cancer
(mCRPC)
|PredicineCOMPLETE™
|Monday, April 8 | 9:00 am – 12:30 pm
|2410
|6
|Comparative Genomic Profiling of
Unresectable NSCLC Patients in the
U.S. and China Using A Globally
Harmonized Liquid Biopsy
Approach
|PredicineCARE™
|1752
|7
|Comprehensive genomic profiling
of advanced breast cancer
subtypes: insights from liquid
biopsy analysis and implications for
personalized therapies
|PredicineCARE™
|2294
|5
|Monitoring glioma treatment
response through longitudinal
analysis of cell-free DNA in
cerebrospinal fluid: Insights from a
comprehensive study using next-
generation sequencing
|PredicineCARE™
PredicineSCORE™
|2302
|13
|Innovative blood-based cell-free
RNA whole transcriptome
sequencing for comprehensive RNA
profiling in patient plasma samples
and its clinical applications
|cfRNA whole
trascriptome
sequencing (WTS) assay
|1738
|23
|Precise detection of benign and
malignant renal tumor via
epigenetic characteristics of urinary
cell-free DNA
|PredicineEPIC™
|Monday, April 8 | 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
|3663
|8
|Extending and analytical validation
of a hematological cancer panel for
simultaneous detection of driver
mutations, copy number variations
and translocations in tissue and
blood samples
|PredicineHEME™
|3669
|14
|Clinical applications of urinary DNA
methylation biomarkers for
identifying patients with non-
muscle invasive bladder cancer
|PredicineEPIC™
PredicineBEACON™
|3505
|27
|Classification of cancer subtypes by
cfDNA fragmentomics analysis
|PredicineSCORE™
|3479
|1
|Evaluation of Subclonal
Deconvolution Pipelines Using
Reference Cell-lines and Patient
Plasma Samples
|PredicineWES+™
|Tuesday, April 9 | 9:00 am – 12:30 pm
|5029
|16
|VAF in ctDNA correlated with
advanced breast cancer tumor
burden and prognosis
|PredicineCARE™
|4878
|3
|Enhancing Non-Invasive Detection
of Urotherlial Carcinoma through
Combined Cytology and
Methylation Profiling of urinary cell-
free DNA
|PredicineEPIC™
|5015
|2
|Genomic Profiling of Colorectal
Cancer – Insights from Liquid
Biopsy Comparisons between U.S.
and China Cohorts
|PredicineCARE™
|4950
|15
|Applying Fragmentomics Profiles of
Plasma Cell-free DNA for Breast
Cancer Detection
|PredicineSCORE™
About Predicine
Predicine is a global molecular insights company that is committed to advancing precision medicine in oncology, and infectious disease diagnostics. Predicine is developing proprietary cell-free DNA- and cell-free RNA-based liquid biopsy technologies to enable minimally invasive molecular diagnosis for early cancer detection, treatment selection, therapy response, minimal residual disease monitoring and disease progression. The Predicine portfolio includes blood-, urine-, and tissue-based NGS assays designed for global harmonized use in research, clinical investigation, and CDx development. Through its business operations in Silicon Valley, Houston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Shanghai, Berlin, Singapore, Beijing, Suzhou, and Harbin. Predicine is partnering and collaborating with leading biopharma companies, institutions, and governments to support personalized healthcare on a global scale. Further information is available on the company’s website, http://www.predicine.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn or @Predicine on Twitter. Reach out to us at [email protected].
Contact Information:
Predicine, Inc.
[email protected]