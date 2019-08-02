Predictive Laboratories to Present New Endometriosis Discoveries in Three Presentations at Leading Scientific Conference Focused on Human Infertility

American Society of Reproductive Medicine selects findings through scientific peer-review process for presentations at the 75th ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo in October

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Predictive Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRED), announces the presentation of new genetic findings in endometriosis at the 75th American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo being held October 12-16, 2019 in Philadelphia. The new findings will be presented by Predictive Laboratories’ scientific team. Predictive Technology Group is a leader in the use of data analytics for disease identification and subsequent precision therapeutic intervention.

Three scientific presentations (two oral and one poster) highlighting recent discoveries by Predictive Laboratories were selected through ASRM’s scientific peer-review process. The presentations will focus on several features of endometriosis, including genetic mechanisms underlying the disorder, potential disease gene interactions, and the mechanisms through which some benign endometriosis lesions might become cancerous. The content of these presentations is embargoed until data are presented at the conference. Patent applications have been filed around these new discoveries adding to the Company’s robust endometriosis patent portfolio.

Endometriosis affects more than 10 million women in the United States. It occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (womb) appears in other parts of the body, most commonly in the pelvis. Monthly bleeding and inflammation caused by these lesions may severely impact a woman’s quality of life. Some affected women experience severe pain, others infertility, others have problems with their menstrual periods, and some have no symptoms at all. Treatment may involve hormonal suppression or surgical destruction of the abnormal tissue.

“We are very pleased with the acceptance of these presentations by ASRM and to be presenting this important data to the thousands of researchers and physicians attending the ASRM meetings,” said Bradley Robinson, CEO of Predictive Technology Group. “Most importantly we look forward to these discoveries being applied in clinical settings to reduce the suffering of millions of women around the world and aiding to eliminate or reduce the related complications of this debilitating disease.

“We look forward to announcing these data following the presentations at ASRM meeting,” he added. “I’m delighted with the commitment of our scientific team and its dedication in continuing to expand the understanding of endometriosis.”

The Company’s population genetics research underlies its novel ARTGuide™ test, a first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis and other genetic causes of infertility currently launched to select collaborators by Predictive Laboratories.

ASRM is an international and multi-disciplinary organization devoted to advancing knowledge and expertise in reproductive medicine and biology, with a particular focus on human infertility.

About Predictive Laboratories, Inc.

Predictive Laboratories owns significant next-generation sequencing and genotyping assets along with extensive protocols, quality and laboratory management systems and other resources required by a high complexity molecular diagnostic laboratory operating under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA). The group recently launched its novel test for women experiencing infertility, ARTguide™, to selected collaborators. ARTguide™ is a proprietary gene test panel for women experiencing infertility as a result of endometriosis and other genetic conditions. The test is expected to change the way that Advanced Reproductive Technologies (ART), such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), are used to assist couples having difficulty conceiving a pregnancy.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics and companion therapeutics through its subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics, Predictive Biotech, and Predictive Laboratories. These subsidiaries are focused on endometriosis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, and human cell and tissue products. The subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person’s risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively. Additional information is available at Predtechgroup.com , Predrx.com , Predictivebiotech.com , and Predictivelabs.com .

