Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Predictive Maintenance Market to Hit USD 111.34 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.2% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Predictive Maintenance Market to Hit USD 111.34 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.2% – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Industry 4.0 Creates Vast Demand for AI-based Predictive Maintenance (PdM)Solutions

New York, US, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Predictive Maintenance Industry Analysis by Component (Hardware, Solution, Services), Testing Type, Deployment Mode, Technique (Traditional Technique, Advanced Technique (IoT/Big Data Technique, Machine Learning Technique) – Forecast 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 111.34 Billion by 2030, registering a 26.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2021–2030). 

Predictive Maintenance Market Overview

Predictive Maintenance (PdM) platform has been gaining significant market prominence over recent years. PdM solutions are integrated with new or existing machinery infrastructure to determine machine health and identify signs of impending deterioration. PdM integration guarantees ROI and enables organizations to meet & exceed sustainability goals, enabling remote machine monitoring globally. 

Predictive Maintenance Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details
  Market Size USD 111.34 Billion (2030)
  CAGR 26.2% (2021-2030)
  Base Year 2020
  Forecast Period 2021-2030
  Historical Data 2019
  Forecast Units Value (USD Billion)
  Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
  Segments Covered Component, Testing Type, Deployment and Region
  Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)
  Key Vendors Uptake Technologies, Oracle Corporation (US), Axiomtek Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), XMPro (US), RapidMiner (US), SAP SE (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), Comtrade (Ireland), Software AG (Germany), and C3 IoT (US)
  Key Market Opportunities Advances in technology across industries, expansion of IoT connectivity, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies, particularly machine learning
  Key Market Drivers The increasing adoption of real-time streaming analytics technology

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2377  

Proactive maintenance approaches of PdM provide tools to reduce unplanned downtime of equipment critical for production and minimize the time & money spent on repairs and maintenance. Moreover, PdM solutions ensure assets are in optimal working condition and available at all times. Integration of PdM in machinery extends the life expectancy of assets and reduces high maintenance costs that can be costly to businesses.

The predictive maintenance (PdM) market is garnering substantial traction. The rising adoption of PdM solutions in various rapidly growing sectors, such as manufacturing, energy & utilities, and healthcare, boosts the PdM market size. Also, burgeoning industries like automotive and, aerospace & defense are increasingly integrating PdM platforms into their systems, which supports the predictive maintenance market growth further.

Predictive maintenance strategies have emerged as one of the most effective solutions for asset-heavy organizations, offering reduced costs and a greater ROI. Industries leverage the analytical capabilities of PdM to thrive in continually rising volumes, types and complexities of data. Utilities are increasingly implementing PdM solutions to target market strategic framework, impacting the predictive maintenance market growth positively.

Besides, the growing implementations of the Internet of Things (IoT) across end-user verticals worldwide drive the market growth, allowing different assets & systems to connect, synchronize, share, analyze, and act on the data. With substantial R&D investments in the development of PdM solutions, the predictive maintenance market is projected to garner vast gains during the next few years.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (154 Pages) on Predictive Maintenance Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/predictive-maintenance-market-2377  

Predictive Maintenance Market Segments

The report is segmented into components, testing types, deployments, techniques, verticals, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into hardware, solutions, and services (consulting, support & maintenance, system integration, others). Of these, the hardware segment accounts for the largest market share. The segment is further expected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

The testing type segment is sub-segmented into vibration monitoring, electrical insulation, infrared thermography, temperature monitoring, ultrasonic leak detector, oil analysis, and others. Among these, the vibration monitoring segment accounts for the largest market share. The segment is further expected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. Among these, the on-premise segment accounts for the largest market share. The segment is further expected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

The technique segment is sub-segmented into traditional and advanced techniques (the IoT/Big Data technique and machine learning-based technique). Of these, the traditional techniques segment accounts for the largest market share. The segment is further expected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

The vertical segment is sub-segmented into manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utility, automotive, aerospace & defense, transportation, and others. Among these, the manufacturing segment accounts for the largest market share. The segment is further expected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

By regions, the predictive maintenance market is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and the rest of the world. Of these, North America accounts for the largest market share. The region is further expected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2377   

Predictive Maintenance Market Regional Analysis 

Globally, North America holds the largest predictive maintenance market share. The presence of leading solution providers investing heavily in R&D to enhance the capabilities and operational efficiency of their solutions drives the market growth. Besides, the growing adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing industries across the region to halve unplanned downtime and maintenance costs boost the market size. Moreover, the increasing demand for energy & utilities, alongside government initiatives & utility-scale policy, increases the region’s market shares.

Predictive Maintenance Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players in Predictive Maintenance Market Covered are:

  •  Uptake Technologies
  •  Oracle Corporation (US)
  •  Axiomtek Co. Ltd (Taiwan)
  •  Microsoft Corporation (US)
  •  IBM Corporation (US)
  •  XMPro (US)
  •  RapidMiner (US)
  •  SAP SE (Germany)
  •  Hitachi
  •  Ltd (Japan)
  •  Comtrade (Ireland)
  •  Software AG (Germany)
  •  C3 IoT (US)

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2377  

Highly competitive, the PdM market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several well-established industry players. These players initiate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and technology launches to gain a larger competitive advantage.

For instance, on June 09, 2022, Siemens Digital Industries announced the acquisition of a Southampton-based machine data firm, Senseye, to expand its innovative predictive maintenance and asset intelligence portfolio. The acquisition would bolster Siemens’ digital technology and service offering to the industry. Senseye is now assigned organisationally to Siemens Digital Industries and part of the Customer Services Business Unit.

Senseye is a global industrial analytics software company providing outcome-oriented predictive maintenance solutions for manufacturing and industrial companies. Its predictive maintenance solution enables a substantial reduction in unplanned machine downtimes and increased productivity of maintenance staff. In corporate, Senseye solutions support improved sustainability through increased asset lifetime and waste reduction.

On June 01, 2022, Arrow Electronics/ Altron Arrow (South Africa) announced an alliance with Senseye to deliver AI-based predictive maintenance solutions for industrial sectors. The agreement covering Europe and the EMEA allows companies to bring to market AI & machine learning-powered system monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions for industrial organizations.

Related Reports:

IoT Public Safety Market Research Report – by Component, by Application, by Vertical, and Region – Forecast to 2027

Unified Endpoint Management Market Research Report — by Type, Organization Size, Vertical — Forecast till 2027

IOT OS Market, Services, Organization Size, Verticals, OS Type, Application – Forecast Till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.