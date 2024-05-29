Presentation to highlight Company’s novel application of AI/machine learning capabilities utilizing its proprietary biobank of more than 150,000 tumor samples to guide leading biopharma partners through early oncologic drug discovery

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a leader in AI-driven drug discovery and biologics, today announced that Raymond Vennare, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a company overview presentation at the BIO International Convention 2024, which is being held June 3-6 in San Diego.

“We are very pleased to participate in this year’s Bio International Convention, which is the premier gathering of biopharmaceutical stakeholders from around the world,” stated Raymond Vennare, Chief Executive Officer of Predictive Oncology. “With our unique portfolio of assets, which includes advanced AI and active machine learning capabilities, a CLIA-certified wet lab, and a vast biobank of hundreds of thousands of tumor samples and pathology slides, we are able to confidently support our predictions through real-world experimentation by introducing tumor heterogeneity into the earliest phases of drug discovery. I look forward to highlighting these capabilities, which I believe set us apart from our peers and will allow us to be a leader in this rapidly growing field of AI-driven drug discovery.”

Presentation details:

Title: Novel AI Driven Insights to Guide Early Drug Discovery Date/time: Monday, June 3rd, 3:45pm PDT (6:45pm EDT) For more information: https://convention.bio.org/about-bio

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the company’s vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry’s broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA lab and GMP facilities. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Investor Relations Contact

Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, changes in management, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.