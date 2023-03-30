EAGAN, Minn., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a science-driven company on the leading edge of oncology drug discovery and development, today announces it is partnering with Integra Therapeutics, a company focused on engineering the next generation of gene writing tools to cure diseases.

The collaboration was created to pursue a novel method to enhance Integra Therapeutics’ ability to use gene editing for future cancer therapies.

“Our novel formulation technology and protein expression experience positions Predictive Oncology to help advance Integra’s goals,” said Larry DeLucas, Senior Vice President of Biologics, Predictive Oncology.

Integra Therapeutics selected Predictive Oncology because of the company’s protein expression experience and unique ability to optimize solubility and physical stability for expressed proteins. Predictive Oncology uses a proprietary automated technology, called high-throughput self-interaction chromatography (HSC™), to rapidly and accurately measure biomolecular interactions that assist pharmaceutical and biotech companies in drug development.

“This collaboration could set the stage for new discoveries in cell therapy. We are excited about the potential that Predictive Oncology offers in advancing our goals in advanced therapies,” Avencia Sanchez-Mejias, Chief Executive Officer, Integra Therapeutics.

This news comes on the heels of Predictive Oncology’s release of a novel product designed for endotoxin removal and which involves a new high-capacity endotoxin column called EndoBind-R II. This highly specialized process and unique product design continually demonstrates superior performance and consistently delivers conclusive results.

About Predictive Oncology

As a science-driven company on the leading edge of oncology drug discovery, Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) offers an unrivaled suite of solutions for the biopharma industry. Through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, the company has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine more confidently by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the world’s largest privately held biobank of over 150K tumor samples. Predictive Oncology’s solutions additionally include tumor models, biologics development, formulation design, a GMP facility, a CLIA laboratory and substantial scientific domain expertise.

About Integra Therapeutics

Integra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that is creating next-generation gene writing tools to make advanced therapies safer and more effective. The company was founded in 2020 as a spin-off of Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) by Dr. Marc Güell and Dr. Avencia Sánchez-Mejías and is based at the Barcelona Biomedical Research Park (PRBB). It is supported by international investors (AdBio Partners, Columbus Venture Partners, Invivo Capital and Takeda Ventures) and organizations in the healthcare and biomedicine sector.

