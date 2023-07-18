Surrounded by world renowned universities and medical centers,

Predictive Oncology is part of the next generation of Pittsburgh’s innovation ecosystem

PITTSBURGH, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a science-driven company leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, extensive biorepository of tumor samples, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) laboratory and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility, to accelerate oncology drug discovery and enable drug development, today announced it has moved its corporate headquarters to its main laboratory facility in Pittsburgh, PA, a global life sciences hub and thriving center for innovation. This logistical initiative further strengthens the company’s commitment to scientific discovery and growth potential.

“This move reinforces the company’s commitment to growth, solidifying its footprint and expanding the laboratory and center for artificial intelligence in Pittsburgh,” said Raymond F. Vennare, Predictive Oncology Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Our Company not only employs some of the world’s leading scientists in their respective fields, but has access to a critical mass of talent, many of whom were drawn to the region by Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Medical Center.”

This news comes on the heels of Predictive Oncology’s recent expansion to nearly 20,000 feet of prime commercial space in the Lawrenceville section of Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh has long been a catalyst for innovation in the life sciences from Precision Therapeutics to the McGowen Institute for Regenerative Medicine and the Pittsburgh Tissue Engineering Initiative. Predictive Oncology stands on the shoulders of that kind of ingenuity and inventiveness,” said Dr. Arlette Uihlein, SVP of Translational Medicine and Drug Discovery at Predictive Oncology. “With this move, our facility in Pittsburgh has now become the epicenter of our company’s artificial intelligence and clinical operations.”

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The Company’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the Company’s vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry’s broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA lab and GMP facilities. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

