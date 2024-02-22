PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI), a leader in AI-driven drug discovery and biologics, today announced that Raymond F. Vennare, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. Please see below for additional details about the events and how to request a one-on-one meeting with management.
BIO CEO & Investor Conference
Location: New York, NY
Format: Company presentation
Presentation Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 9:00 a.m. EST
Registration and 1×1 Meeting Requests: Click Here
2024 NeauxCancer Oncology Conference
Location: New Orleans, LA
Format: Company presentation and panel discussion
Presentation Date: Friday, March 1, 2024, 1:30 p.m. CST / 2:30 p.m. EST
Presentation Webcast: Click Here
Precision Medicine Panel Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024, 11:00 a.m. CST / 12:00 p.m. EST
Panel Webcast: Click Here
Registration and 1×1 Meeting Requests: Click Here
H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Artificial Intelligence Based Drug Discovery & Development Virtual Conference
Location: Virtual
Format: Fireside chat
Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024, 2:00 p.m. EST
Registration and 1×1 Meeting Requests: Click Here
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology is on the cutting edge of the rapidly growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to expedite early drug discovery and enable drug development for the benefit of cancer patients worldwide. The company’s scientifically validated AI platform, PEDAL, is able to predict with 92% accuracy if a tumor sample will respond to a certain drug compound, allowing for a more informed selection of drug/tumor type combinations for subsequent in-vitro testing. Together with the company’s vast biobank of more than 150,000 assay-capable heterogenous human tumor samples, Predictive Oncology offers its academic and industry partners one of the industry’s broadest AI-based drug discovery solutions, further complimented by its wholly owned CLIA lab and GMP facilities. Predictive Oncology is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Investor Relations Contact
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, changes in management, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
