The growing adoption of technological advances in packaging solutions creates opportunities for die-cut lids.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc.-The global die-cut lids market stood at US$ 710.3 million in 2022, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 852.2 million in 2025. The die-cut lids market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2025.

Dairy products are highly perishable in nature and need to be consumed immediately. Due to this, dairy products need increased food safety which is well sufficed by die-cut lids as they provide a complete barrier against oxygen, light and moisture transmission along with keeping products fresh and aroma intact. This way growing dairy industry will stimulate the growth of the die-cut lids market.

Earlier, products were marketed with primary and disappointing packaging, especially in humid and dry regions. Die-cut lids are continuously evolving the product and its features over decades by becoming not just thinner and more economical but also providing better product protection. Die-cut lids products can have incredible printing capability.

Download Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=22391

COVID-19 has created turmoil all over the world destabilising the normal way of human life. It forced manufacturers all over the world to shut their production units forcibly. COVID-19 has also impacted the packaging industry. Governments all over the globe closed their border to curb the spread of COVID-19. This affected the demand and supply chains. Due to restrictions and trade bans, the die-cut lids manufacturing industry also suffered severely.

The following companies are well known participants in the global Die-cut Lids Market:

Amcor Plc

Winpak Ltd.

Sealed Air Corporation

CLONDALKIN GROUP

Constantia Packaging

Watershed packaging Ltd

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

Tadbik Ltd.

Barger Packaging, Inc.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global die-cut lids market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 852.2 million until 2025.

Global die-cut lids market is valued at US$ 670.9 million in 2021.

The global die-cut lids market management market value from 2022 to 2025 is 6.2%.

Die-cut Lids Market: Growth Drivers

Dairy is without any doubt one of the most exciting food industries. Yoghurt and cheese are prime products that exemplify the dairy sector’s dynamism. These days yoghurt has become a staple diet for health-conscious people. Consumers are preferring for drinkable, probiotic, high protein and desert-style options available in the market.

Die-cut lids can be printed using flow and gravure techniques which provide great finishing to lids and increased aesthetics. Promotion codes, barcodes and QR codes can be easily printed on lids which opens another dimension of brand promotion to brand owners. This helps the brand owner to create originality and differentiation which promotes brand image and clarity about products.

Die-cut Lids Market: Regional Landscape

The die-cut lids market in Asia Pacific has experienced substantial growth driven by several factors. The region’s thriving food and beverage industry, particularly in countries like China and India, has spurred the demand for convenient and innovative packaging solutions. Die-cut lids, with their versatility and ability to enhance product visibility, have gained popularity among manufacturers seeking to differentiate their products on store shelves.

The increasing consumer preference for on-the-go and single-serving packaging solutions has further fueled the adoption of die-cut lids in Asia Pacific. As the region continues to witness economic development and urbanization, the die-cut lids market is poised for continued expansion, supported by evolving consumer preferences and a dynamic packaging landscape.

In North America, the die-cut lids market has seen steady growth, driven by a combination of factors that reflect the region’s dynamic consumer trends. The demand for convenient and sustainable packaging solutions has been a key driver, with die-cut lids offering both easy access and eco-friendly materials. The region’s focus on food safety and hygiene standards has also contributed to the adoption of die-cut lids, as they provide a secure and tamper-evident packaging option.

Ask Expert for the Research Report- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=22391

Die-cut Lids Market: Key Players

In January 2021, Tekni-Plex’s agreement with PackPlus Embalagens to appoint them as a distributor for formers coated with DuPont Tyvek and coated paper rollstock offerings indicates a strategic expansion of its distribution network.

In May 2022, Aluflexpack AG acquired an 80% stake in Teko, reflecting a significant move to strengthen its presence in the flexible packaging sector, explicitly targeting the dairy and beverage segments in Turkey and surrounding regions.

Die-cut Lids Market: Segmentation

By Material Paper Aluminum Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Others

By Application Cups Trays Bottles Jars Others

By Form Reel Pre-Cut

By Sealing Type Heal Seal Sealant Seal

By Print Type Printed Un-Printed

By End Use Food Products Dairy & Dairy Products Milk Ice-Cream Custard Yoghurt Cheese & Sour Cream Margarine & Butter Sauces, Dips & Dressings Meat, Poultry & Sea-Food Ready-to-eat Meals Coffee Others

Beverages Juices Flavored Drinks Water Others

Health Care

Other (Chemicals)

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=22391

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Envelope Paper Market – The global envelope paper market is anticipated to exceed the value of US$ 3.5 Bn by 2027 and the global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.6% from 2022 to 2027

Rotary Die Cutters Market – The rotary die cutter market is anticipated to reach US$ 561.5 Mn by 2030 and the global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2022 to 2030

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: