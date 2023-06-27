Prominent preeclampsia diagnostics market players include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, PerkinElmer, Inc., Diabetomics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Holdings, Inc., Metabolomic Diagnostics, DRG Instruments GmbH, Sera Prognostics, Inc., Bayer AG, MOMM Diagnostics, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

The global preeclampsia diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~13% over the forecast period. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 4 billion by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of ~USD 1 billion in the year 2022, backed by the rising prevalence of preeclampsia worldwide, the increased focus on diagnostics and therapeutics, and the rising awareness of preeclampsia among pregnant women and healthcare providers.

Approximately 6–7% of pregnant women suffer from preeclampsia, which is responsible for over 65,000 maternal deaths and 500,000 fetus deaths every year worldwide. With 630,680 pregnancies, Swedish and Chinese pregnancies had similar prevalence rates of preeclampsia (2.5% and 2.3%, respectively). Additionally, the growing availability of advanced diagnostic tools, such as ultrasound and Doppler imaging, rising awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of preeclampsia, increasing government initiatives for the diagnosis and treatment of preeclampsia, and the development of advanced diagnostic techniques are other factors anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America is projected to grow the fastest

Growth is expected to be highest in the blood tests segment

Market in Asia Pacific to witness substantial growth at an impressive rate over the next few years

Rise in Funding for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Preeclampsia to Boost Market Growth

Preeclampsia is a serious medical condition and can be life-threatening if not detected and treated in time. With increased funding, more resources can be allocated to developing better diagnostic tools and treatments, which in turn is expected to contribute to better outcomes and improved market growth. Over 1.5 million dollars have been invested in preeclampsia research by the Preeclampsia Foundation. Up to USD 20,000 is awarded by the Preeclampsia Foundation and its affiliate organization, the Preeclampsia Foundation Canada, for the study of preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders during pregnancy. In addition, increasing investments in improving the accuracy of current diagnostics as well as developing new diagnostic tools, such as biomarkers, that may allow earlier diagnosis of diseases are anticipated to fuel market growth. Furthermore, the development of more precise treatments and strategies to prevent the onset of preeclampsia is expected to augment the growth of this market.

Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market: Regional Overview

The global preeclampsia diagnostics market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Female Fertility Rates to Drive Market Growth in North America

The preeclampsia diagnostics market in the North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033, backed by the increasing awareness among women in the region with regard to the diagnosis and treatment of preeclampsia, as well as the increasing number of pregnancies in the region. As per the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a provisional number of 3,605,201 births was reported in the United States in 2020. It is estimated that the fertility rate for women aged 15 to 44 was 55.8 births per 1,000 women. The higher fertility rate indicates that more women are having children, which could lead to an increased need for a preeclampsia diagnosis. Preeclampsia is a dangerous condition that can occur during pregnancy and can cause serious complications, so it is important that women have access to accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the growing availability of sophisticated diagnostic tools and treatments and the presence of leading healthcare providers are anticipated to further spur market growth in the region. Furthermore, rising government initiatives to increase awareness and diagnosis of the disease among pregnant women are expected to bolster market growth. For instance, in the U.S., the March of Dimes foundation launched a program called “Healthy Babies are Worth the Wait” to raise awareness and provide educational resources about preeclampsia. Such initiatives are expected to increase the adoption of preeclampsia diagnostics in the region.

Rising Number of Preterm Births to Drive the Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The preeclampsia diagnostics market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2033 owing to the increasing awareness regarding the diagnosis and management of preeclampsia in the region, as well as the growing incidence of hypertensive disorders in pregnancy (HDPs) as a result of lifestyle changes such as unhealthy diet, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption. In addition, the growing number of preterm births, coupled with the increasing number of prenatal checkups, is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Over 1 million preterm babies are born annually in China, the country with the second highest number of preterm births. Preterm birth is a major cause of mortality and morbidity in newborns. The increasing incidence of preterm births has caused an increased demand for diagnostic tests for preeclampsia, as it is a major risk factor for preterm birth. Early diagnosis of preeclampsia helps reduce the risk of preterm birth, which is expected to drive the demand for preeclampsia diagnostics in the region. Furthermore, the rising demand for advanced treatments and the increasing healthcare expenditure are attributable to the growing awareness of the severity of preeclampsia and its symptoms among patients and healthcare providers. This is expected to drive the demand for more advanced treatments in the Asia-Pacific region, leading to an increase in the adoption of highly advanced products.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Segmentation by Test Type

Urine Analysis

Blood Tests

Others

The blood tests segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033 as blood tests are the most reliable and accurate method for diagnosing preeclampsia. The tests can detect biomarkers that are associated with preeclampsia, such as protein, uric acid, and glucose, with a high degree of accuracy. Furthermore, blood tests are non-invasive and relatively affordable, making them the preferred method of diagnosis. A number of new tests are being introduced into the market as a result of technological advancements, further boosting the growth of the blood test segment. For instance, a blood test by F Hoffmann-La Roche called Elecsys sFlt-1 immunoassay, and a PlGF immunoassay, were approved by NHS England under its ‘Innovation and Technology Payment’ program in June 2022. Additionally, the introduction of high-throughput testing and automation in laboratories has significantly improved the accuracy and reliability of the tests. This has further enabled healthcare providers to quickly and accurately diagnose conditions, leading to better patient outcomes.

Preeclampsia Diagnostics Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Research Centers

Others

The diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2033, backed by the increasing number of public and private diagnostic centers, rising awareness of preeclampsia, and healthcare professionals providing diagnostic services. It was observed that approximately 10,200 diagnostic imaging centers were operating in the United States as of 2023. Moreover, the availability of supportive government initiatives and funding for diagnostic centers is expected to further support the growth of this segment. Additionally, the availability of new technologies such as biomarkers, imaging techniques, and genetic testing and the increasing awareness of diagnostics in the market are expected to further fuel the growth of the diagnostic centers segment.

