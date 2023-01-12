Recently published Fact.MR report reveals that a transition in lifestyle standards will augment the demand for insulated water bottles over the coming years.

Rockville, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, worldwide demand for insulated water bottles is estimated to reach US$ 3.1 billion by the end of 2033 with the market expanding at 3.4% CAGR through 2033.

For the health of an individual, hydration plays a pivotal role. Therefore, there arises the requirement for efficient water bottles. In recent years, more people have been adopting stainless steel water bottles instead of plastic bottles owing to rising concerns related to the adverse impacts of plastic on the environment.

Stainless steel bottles have a longer life expectancy as compared to other options, i.e., glass or plastic bottles. In addition, these other options can also break easily. Furthermore, stainless steel water bottles are useful as they can maintain the temperature of beverages for a specific period.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8112

Moreover, insulated bottles are hundred percent recyclable and can be used for a longer period. Further, plastic bottles can increase the risk of chemicals seeping into the juices stored. Insulated water bottles are a better choice as they keep the content inside chemical-free. These bottles can be washed easily in a dishwasher. Thus, the convenience of application is expected to push the adoption of insulated water bottles by individuals.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of insulated water bottles are projected to reach US$ 3.1 billion by 2033-end.

The market in Canada is expected to advance at a CAGR of 2.6% through 2033.

The current value of the global insulated water bottles industry is US$ 2.2 billion.

The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2033.

Demand for insulated water bottles in Germany is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 1.7% through 2033.

“Increasing adoption of insulated water bottles by athletes, daily travelers, and others for regular use is projected to stimulate growth opportunities in the global market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Insulated Water Bottles Industry Research

By Type: Fine Mouth Big Mouth Mugs Tumblers



By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Stores Others



By Material:

Plastic Metal Glass Silicone



By Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8112

Winning Strategy

Governments from different countries around the world are taking initiatives to promote the use of reusable bottles and ban single-use plastic bottles. These reusable bottles are eco-friendly and safe to use. These initiatives are predicted to fuel the growth opportunities in the global insulated water bottle industry.

Competitive Landscape

Players from the industry are looking to enhance output and minimize the operation cost of drinking bottles. Rising retail power and input costs are likely to serve as significant factors for novel innovations. The development of new strategies along with increased efforts from suppliers or players to achieve new efficiency levels is anticipated to help players to gain a competitive edge in the global market.

Key Companies Profiled

Cayman Fitness

Fnova

Geysa

Healthy Human

Hydro Flask

Mira

Rehydrate-Pro

Thermos

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8112

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global insulated water bottles market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (fine mouth, big mouth, mugs, tumblers), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, others), and material (plastic, metal, glass, silicone), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Inverted Squeeze Bottle Market: The inverted squeeze bottles market is set to witness a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2031. The food, beverage, and personal care industries all use upturned squeeze bottles. These bottles are mostly used to package food items such as sauces, honey, and other such items. These bottles are user-friendly and simple to operate. The fluid can be dispensed by exerting pressure. Food & beverage, personal care & hygiene, and health care are among the industries that benefit from the global market for inverted squeeze bottles.

Multicomponent Bottle Market: A multicomponent bottle keeps active ingredients separate until use, for better product performance and greater consumer engagement. The concept behind Triple Seal Protection Stop Leak family is the separation of the products’ active ingredients, which include sparkling beads, a liquid resin, and a liquid acrylic polymer, in compare to viable products, which are premixed. In order to keep the components separate until use and provide an intuitive and inviting experience, multicomponent bottle offers custom package design for suitable and shelf impact.

Dog Water Bottle Market: According to the recent report by Fact.MR, the global dog water bottle market is foreseen to have an upsurge growth during the forecast period 2021-2031. In Short term, the demand for dog water bottle will recover steadily, with a positive long-term growth outlook. The dog water bottle demand is expected to fuel by the virtue of rising pet adoption rate and impelling pet humanization.

Bottle Feeding Equipment Market: Bottles, sterilizers, teats, brushes, bottle warmers, bottle carriers, and bibs are categorized as bottle feeding equipment. Bottle feeding equipment is indispensable to ensure sanitation and the health of an individual. The sensitive immune system of infants is susceptible to infections that can be caused by unclean bottle feeding equipment, and hence, there is an immense necessity of bottle feeding equipment by end users across the globe. Bottle feeding equipment is adequate to serve the hygienic needs of an infant.

Plastic Buckets Market: Plastic buckets are among the most important household items worldwide. They are being used since decades for a variety of purposes, right from bathing to the high-end packaging of items. The evolution of raw material from metal to plastic buckets has completely changed the market landscape in the past twenty years. Plastic buckets are lighter in weight and available at low prices. They are predominantly made up of a variety of materials, such as PP, PET, and HDPE, for different end-use applications in food, household, industrial, chemical, and other industries.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583